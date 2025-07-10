Religious

Church Watchdog says St Thomas Fifth Avenue Needs to Remove Porn Producer from Property

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Anglican Watch, the unofficial watchdog of the Episcopal Church, is calling upon St. Thomas Fifth Avenue, one of the flagship Anglo-Catholic parishes in the country, to remove a well-known pornographer from the church campus.

While Anglican Watch is not including the individual’s name in this press release, he is believed to live on campus with his same-sex husband in close proximity to children at the St. Thomas Choir School.

“Although we support the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons in the church, and are ardent supporters of the First Amendment, we believe that free speech requires responsible behavior,” states Anglican Watch official Eric Bonetti.

“Having an individual who produces religious-themed pornography living in the same building as boarding school students is both foolish and inappropriate,” Bonetti continues. “That is especially the case when, as here, adults at the church have a documented history of violating boundaries, including with children.

“We are providing suitably redacted screen captures of this individual’s work on our website so that the public — and parents of St. Thomas Choir School students — can decide for themselves if this person should live on the St. Thomas campus,” Bonetti adds.

Meanwhile, Anglican Watch and others have filed formal complaints with the Episcopal Diocese of New York after church officials and the Diocese retaliated against individuals who have complained about sexual assault and harassment at the church. “Adult men should not have to physically defend themselves against sexual assault and battery in order to attend church,” concludes Bonetti.

And while St. Thomas’ cites security concerns (including claims that the individuals involved filed false complaints of sexual misconduct) as the basis for its retaliation, Anglican Watch has identified two convicted felons working at the church.

In both cases, the situation allegedly involved children.

Founded in 2015, Anglican Watch is the unofficial watchdog of the Episcopal Church. The organization addresses both sexual and non-sexual abuse in the Episcopal Church and other faith communities.