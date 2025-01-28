Religious

Anglican Watch Responds to Bishop Mariann Inauguration Day Sermon

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Anglican Watch is issuing this response to Bishop of Washington Mariann Budde’s Inauguration Day sermon, in which she asked President Trump to act with integrity and compassion towards those who are afraid, including the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants.

“We endorse Bishop Budde’s call to treat all persons with dignity and respect, including those in marginalized communities. Further, we believe that doing so is consistent with the message of the Gospels, which is to love thy neighbor as thyself," said Anglican Watch editor Eric Bonetti.

“That said, we are concerned that Bishop Budde may be overlooking her own role in perpetuating injustice.

“We note, for example, that Bishop Budde has repeatedly ignored complaints from victims of abuse within the Episcopal Church.

“She also has ignored our repeated requests to remove from office a person on the board of the National Cathedral School, whom we believe has made his money via his role in the American 'enhanced interrogation' program, which focused on Muslims and many believe to involve torture.

“Anglican Watch repeatedly contacted Bishop Budde directly about these matters but did not receive a response. We also contacted the school’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion about these issues but were ignored.

“We believe that others will take Bishop Budde’s message about the need to act with integrity and mercy most seriously when she addresses those issues of injustice within her own control,” Bonetti concluded.

Anglican Watch is the unofficial watchdog of the Episcopal Church and covers abuse and misconduct within the church. Started in 2015, we are online at https://www.anglicanwatch.com.