Religious

Ministries Confront ‘Lethargic’ Christian Voters, Mobilize 850,000 Americans to Pray, Vote and Engage

As President Trump begins his second term, Christians Engaged and Family Policy Alliance Foundation continue to voice concern over ‘apathetic U.S. Christians’ retreat’ from influencing culture

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A grassroots nonprofit ministry that exists to awaken, educate and empower Christians says the American church has continued to be lethargic in stewarding its rights and liberties - even as President Trump begins his second administration.

Only 56 percent of self-identified Christians voted in the latest U.S. presidential election, according to the 2024 Post-Election Survey from Dr. George Barna and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University.

The most common reason for not voting was lethargy. The study reported that one out of five voting-age, self-identified Christians (20%) said they had intended to vote in 2024 but simply forgot or never got around to it.

“Historically, we have seen apathy increase even more among believers when we think DC is taken care of. Instead of going back to sleep for two to four years, we must activate our communities even more to pray, vote, run for office, and to educate more citizens on critical issues,” said Bunni Pounds, Christians Engaged (CE) founder and president.

Pounds, who owned one of the largest political consulting firms in Texas before running for U.S. Congress in 2017, believes God has called her to be a “missionary to America" -- to spread the gospel and to advocate for biblical values in politics and government.

“My heart became burdened for Christians who were enthusiastic about fellow believers running for office, but who didn’t know what a primary election was and couldn’t name their local mayor,” she said.

Two Better Than One

Last summer Christians Engaged merged with Family Policy Alliance Foundation (FPAF), a like-minded social conservative ministry led by CEO Craig DeRoche and founded by Focus on the Family in 2004 with state-based policy allies in more than 39 states.

“The coming together of Family Policy Alliance Foundation and Christians Engaged into a cohesive team has strengthened our effectiveness on the issues we care about – and will continue to impact our nation for decades to come. It has been a game changer for the social conservative movement,” said DeRoche.

In 2024, CE and FPAF effectively mobilized and equipped 850,000 Christians to pray, vote and engage in the November election, and they will continue to activate the Body of Christ for every future U.S. election, employing their state-of-the-art digital election system.

In the weeks leading up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election, they galvanized additional Christians to get out to vote by sending 12 million emails and broadcast radio commercials in contentious battleground states.

Their efforts paid off as a former Christians Engaged young adult scholarship recipient, 27-year-old Alyssa Brown, became the youngest woman elected to the Arkansas State House, and key supporter Jessica Lewis won a seat as judge in the 5th Court of Appeals in Texas.

“If every Christian in this nation would walk with God and carry His heart and the gospel into their local communities and their states, our nation would be transformed. We are the answer to every ill in our society,” said Pounds, who recently released her political memoir Jesus and Politics (Frontline Books), chronicling her experiences as a Christian working in what many consider an ungodly, mud-slinging profession.

In the book -- with foreword by James Robison and afterword by former Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann -- Pounds candidly shares accounts of how God strategically positioned her to reach across the political divide to pray for national leaders regardless of their party affiliation, and to help pay off her rival’s outstanding campaign debt.

“If God can use a woman with a political resume for His glory, He can use anyone,” said Pounds.

Also central to the ministry of Christians Engaged and Family Policy Alliance Foundation are practical resources and on-demand video courses to educate believers on civics and the biblical worldview as well as a new outreach to young people, called 1630.

For more information, please visit www.christiansengaged.org and www.familypolicyalliance.com.