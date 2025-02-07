Religious

Record Number of Organizations Recognized for Excellence as Certified Best Christian Workplaces in 2024

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Today, Best Christian Workplaces honors 280 faith-based organizations and Christian-owned businesses as Certified Best Christian Workplaces in 2024.

These Certified Best Christian Workplaces represent a variety of Christian organizations, including churches, parachurch ministries, mission organizations, Christian-owned businesses, Christian schools, and universities. On a 5-point scale, certified organizations score at 4.0 and above on Best Christian Workplaces’ Employee Engagement Survey which is based on rigorous research reflecting more than 20 years of experience.

Engaged and empowered employees, with leaders who are committed to fostering trust, are always the foundation of a healthy workplace. Even as workplace trends shift over the years, the values and behaviors embodied in the Best Christian Workplaces’ trademarked FLOURISH Factors are a hallmark of a thriving workplace. Employees and volunteers bring energy and enthusiasm to their work when organizations provide Healthy Communication, Fantastic Teams, Uplifting Work, Inspirational Leadership, and more.

Jay Bransford, President and CEO of Best Christian Workplaces says: "It is an honor to celebrate every Christian leader who actively cares for the people God has entrusted to them (see 1 Peter 5:2). Each of the Christian-led workplaces on this list shares a common desire—to see all of their staff be healthy, even flourishing, and represent Christian values and beliefs in a way that attracts people to Christ! The leaders of these organizations have courageously asked for feedback, humbly considered that input, and diligently taken committed actions in response. These Certified Best Christian Workplaces are setting the standard as Christians of what it looks like to be the best, most effective places to work in the world. We are grateful for the way they reflect Christ to those they serve.”

This year’s results show the growing impact of Best Christian Workplaces on employee engagement, with added capacity to serve more workplaces on their road to flourishing. The past four years have shown a significant increase in the number of Certified Best Christian Workplaces, from 208 in 2021 to 280 in 2024. Certified Best Christian Workplaces are spread across the United States, Canada, and 10 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Oceania.

Best Christian Workplaces is positioned to serve even more organizations in 2025. Jay Bransford extends an invitation to you: "Take your own steps toward experiencing a flourishing workplace. If you are a Christian executive, contact us to find out how you can utilize our renowned engagement survey, professional coaching and consulting, and actionable resources. Or forward this to your organization's leaders to let them know that our resources are available to them. We have an amazing team of consultants to come alongside you and guide you on your road to flourishing.”

To invest in employee engagement and create a flourishing workplace, contact Best Christian Workplaces. We will equip you through our Employee Engagement Survey and professional consulting services to create an engaged, flourishing workplace.

The following organizations are honored as Certified Best Christian Workplaces in 2024. Visit the Best Christian Workplaces Certification Page at workplaces.org for search and filter options.

Camps & Conference Centers

Center for Christian Growth – T Bar M Camps – New Braunfels, TX

Cho-Yeh Camp and Conference Center – Livingston, TX

Eagle Lake – Colorado Springs, CO

Glen Eyrie Castle & Colorado Conference Center – Colorado Springs, CO

New Life Ranch – Colcord, OK

SAMBICA Camps & Retreats – Bellevue, WA

Skylark Camps – Bedford, TX

Summit Ministries – Manitou Springs, CO

Christian Schools

Augustine Classical Academy – Mechanicville, NY

Bradford Christian School – Bradford, England, UK

Calvary Christian Academy Boynton Beach – Boynton Beach, FL

Calvary Christian Academy Fort Lauderdale Campus – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Calvary Christian Academy Hollywood Campus – Hollywood, FL

Calvary Christian Academy North Miami – Miami, FL

Calvary Christian School – Bellefontaine, OH

Chapel Hill Christian Academy – Clarksville, TN

Cherry Hills Christian School – Highlands Ranch, CO

Colegio Cristiano Nicolas – Ixil, Nebaj, Guatemala

Covenant Christian Academy – Warrenton, VA

Covenant Christian High School – Indianapolis, IN

The Covenant School – Dallas, TX

Denton Calvary Academy – Denton, TX

Flatirons Academy – Westminster, CO

Gaston Christian School – Gastonia, NC

Grace International School – Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Grand View Christian – Des Moines, IA

Grapevine Faith Christian School – Grapevine, TX

Harvest Christian Academy – Elgin, IL

Harvest Christian Academy – Keller, TX

Hendersonville Christian Academy – Hendersonville, TN

Highlands Christian College – Toowoomba, QLD, Australia

Hope Academy GSO – Greensboro, NC

Immanuel Christian School – Springfield, VA

John Knox Christian School – Oakville, ON, Canada

Kigali International Community School – Kigali City, Kigali, Rwanda

King’s Christian College - Head Office – Burleigh, QLD, Australia

King’s Christian College - Logan Village Campus – Logan Village, QLD, Australia

Knox Christian School – Bowmanville, ON, Canada

Landmark Christian School – Fairburn, GA

Life Christian Academy – Sulphur, LA

Lincoln Christian School – Tulsa, OK

Logos Preparatory Academy – Sugar Land, TX

Lutheran High School – Parker, CO

Morrison Academy Taichung – Taichung, Taiwan

Naples Christian Academy – Naples, FL

North Valley Christian Academy – Phoenix, AZ

Opendoor Education – Winterville, NC

Southeast Christian School – Parker, CO

Toledo Christian Schools -Toledo, OH

Toronto District Christian High School – Woodbridge, ON, Canada

Trinity Christian Academy – Jacksonville, FL

Trinity Christian School – Carbondale, IL

Trinity Christian School – Keene, NH

Wheaton Academy – West Chicago, IL

Christian-Owned Businesses

ACR Supply Company – Durham, NC

Advanced Propane Inc – Lebanon, TN

AFG Rentals – Grandview, TX

Anchor Transportation – Whites Creek, TN

Beacon Wealth Consultants – Roanoke, VA

Bethesda Health Clinic & Hangers of Hope – Tyler, TX

BMC Accounting – Frederick, MD

Brewer Direct, Inc – Monrovia, CA

C12 – San Antonio, TX

CapinCrouse LLP – Indianapolis, IN

Civil Southeast, LLC – Andalusia, AL

Coastal Creek Design LLC – Mount Pleasant, SC

Colorado Center for Dermatology – Centennial, CO

Danley Sound Labs – Gainesville, GA

Davidson Wealth Management – Davidson, NC

Deck Designs of Brentwood – Dickson, TN

Dow Smith Contracting Company, Inc. – Smyrna, TN

The FOCUS Group – St. Augustine, FL

Grade A Construction – Mt. Juliet, TN

Haines Structural Group – Knoxville, TN

Harris Beverages – Durham, NC

Healthkeeperz – Pembroke, NC

HumCap LP – Plano, TX

LuGreg Trucking – Kingfisher, OK

Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation – Pembroke, NC

Mosaic Family Wealth – St. Louis, MO

Outreach – Colorado Springs, CO

Parable – Fort Collins, CO

Pay Tel Communications, Inc. – Greensboro, NC

The Pelora Group – Charlotte, NC

Player’s Fitness and Performance – Frederick, MD

Premier Custom-Built Cabinetry – New Holland, PA

Remodel Health – Indianapolis, IN

Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc. – Greensboro, NC

The Rock Group – Hutchinson, KS

RoleModel Software – Apex, NC

Signet Mills Inc – Spartanburg, SC

SonicAire – Winston-Salem, NC

Spiars Engineering and Surveying – Plano, TX

Tina Barnard Designs – Raleigh, NC

Total Computer Solutions – Greensboro, NC

TwelveStone Health Partners – Murfreesboro, TN

Values First Advisors – Gray, TN

Wilson Lumber – Huntsville, AL

Churches

Ada Bible Church – Ada, MI

BattleCreek Church – Broken Arrow, OK

Bayside – Bradenton, FL

Calvary Baptist Church of Winston-Salem – Winston-Salem, NC

Centerpoint Church – Murrieta, CA

Central Christian Church – Mesa, AZ

Central Community Church – Wichita, KS

Christ Church – Lake Forest, IL

Christ Community Church – Omaha, NE

Christian Life Assembly – Langley, BC

Christ’s Church of the Valley – Peoria, AZ

Church at the Cross – Grapevine, TX

Church on the Move – Tulsa, OK

City on a Hill – Carlton South, VIC, Australia

Community Christian Church – Naperville, IL

Concord Church – Dallas, TX

Cornerstone Church of Ames – Ames, IA

Cornerstone United Methodist Church – Smyrna, TN

Credo Kirche – Wuppertal, Germany

The Crossing Church – Costa Mesa, CA

Discovery Church – Orlando, FL

The District Church – Washington, DC

Faith Promise Church – Knoxville, TN

Fearless Churches – Holland, MI

Fellowship Bible Church – Roswell, GA

First Baptist Belton – Belton, TX

First Cutlerville Christian Reform Church – Byron Center, MI

Flatirons Community Church – Lafayette, CO

Fresh Start Church – Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Grace Bible Church – Virginia Beach, VA

Grace Fellowship – Brooklyn Park, MN

Great Oaks Community Church – Germantown Hills, IL

Harvest Church – Billings, MT

Journey Church – Bozeman, MT

Lakeside Church – Oakland, FL

Life Center – Spokane, WA

Lifepoint Church – Fredericksburg, VA

LowCountry Community Church – Bluffton, SC

Miracle Life Family Church – Lusaka, Zambia

Mission Community Church – Gilbert, AZ

The Moody Church – Chicago, IL

Mountain Springs Church – Colorado Springs, CO

New Life Bible Fellowship – Tucson, AZ

NewSpring Church – Anderson, SC

New Vision – Murfreesboro, TN

Northland Church – Longwood, FL

Northside Christian Church – New Albany, IN

Oak Hills Church – San Antonio, TX

Pathway Church – Wichita, KS

Port City Community Church – Wilmington, NC

Redeemer Church – Tulsa, OK

Redeemer Lincoln Square – New York, NY

Redeemer West Side – New York, NY

River Pointe Church – Richmond, TX

Sage Hills Church – Wenatchee, WA

Seacoast Church – Mount Pleasant, SC

Southeast Christian Church – Louisville, KY

St. Peter Chanel – Roswell, GA

Summit Church – Durham, NC

Suncrest Christian Church – St John, IN

Sunlight Community Church – Port St Lucie, FL

Traders Point Christian Church – Indianapolis, IN

Trinity Baptist Church – Jacksonville, FL

Trinity Church – Lansing, MI

Trinity Fellowship – Amarillo, TX

Vale Church – Bloomington, IL

Vineyard Cincinnati – Cincinnati, OH

Watermark Fort Worth – Fort Worth, TX

Whittier Area Community Church – Whittier, CA

Family Services

4KIDS – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

BsideU for Life – Louisville, KY

Care Net – Lansdowne, VA

Care Net of Puget Sound – Tacoma, WA

Child Bridge – Bigfork, MT

Children at Heart Ministries – Round Rock, TX

Christian Children’s Home of Ohio – Wooster, OH

Christian Community Action – Lewisville, TX

Christian Family Care – Phoenix, AZ

Circle of Care – Oklahoma City, OK

Compass – Kearney, NE

Cookson Hills – Kansas, OK

FaithBridge Foster Care – Alpharetta, GA

FIVE18 Family Services – Lynchburg, VA

Hope Children’s Home – Tampa, FL

Life Network – Colorado Springs, CO

Promise 686 – Peachtree Corners, GA

Redeemer Counseling Services – New York, NY

Resource Health Services – Lee’s Summit, MO

Higher Education

Bethlehem College and Seminary – Minneapolis, MN

Carolina College of Biblical Studies – Fayetteville, NC

LeTourneau University – Longview, TX

Los Angeles Pacific University – San Dimas, CA

Northwestern College – Orange City, IA

Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, IL

Ozark Christian College – Joplin, MO

Prairie College – Three Hills, AB, Canada

Sattler College – Boston, MA

Tabor College – Millswood, SA, Australia

Taylor University – Upland, IN

Trinity Baptist College – Jacksonville, FL

Media

In Touch Ministries – Atlanta, GA

Intentional Life Media – Tucson, AZ

Living on the Edge – Suwanee, GA

PositiveMedia – Mitcham, VIC, Australia

Rhema Media – Auckland, NSW, New Zealand

Tyndale House Publishers – Carol Stream, IL

WGTS 91.9 – Rockville, MD

Parachurch & Missions

Agros International – Seattle, WA

Apartment Life – Euless, TX

Bible League International – Crete, IL

CDF Capital – Irvine, CA

Christian Medical & Dental Associations – Bristol, TN

Fellowship of Christian Athletes - Support Center – Kansas City, MO

Generosity Path – Chattanooga, TN

Generous Giving – Chattanooga, TN

The Gideons International – Nashville, TN

HOPE International – Lancaster, PA

International Fellowship of Evangelical Students – Petaling Jaya, Selengor, Malaysia

International Leadership Institute – Carrollton, GA

Jewish Voice Ministries International – Phoenix, AZ

Joni and Friends – Agoura Hills, CA

Lifeshape – Atlanta, GA

Love Justice International – Lincoln, NE

Man in the Mirror – Casselberry, FL

Mennonite Mission Network – Elkhart, IN

Mentoring Alliance – Tyler, TX

The Navigators – Colorado Springs, CO

New Horizons Ministries, Inc – Canon City, CO

Partners International Canada – Brampton, ON, Canada

PastorServe, Inc. – Monument, CO

P2C (Power to Change) – Vancouver, BC, Canada

Precept – Chattanooga, TN

Pure Desire Ministries International – Troutdale, OR

Sister Connection – Wenatchee, WA

Stonecroft Ministries – Kansas City, MO

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Suisun – Suisun, CA

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Omaha – Omaha, NE

Untold – Atlanta, GA

Veritas Forum – Cambridge, MA

WinShape Foundation, Inc. – Mt Berry, GA

Word of Life Fellowship – Schroon Lake, NY

World Impact – Wichita, KS

World Vision – Federal Way, WA

Products & Services

Association of Christian Schools International – Colorado Springs, CO

Axis – Colorado Springs, CO

Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries – Jefferson City, MO

CCMBC Legacy Fund – Winnipeg, MB, Canada

Choice Books – Bristow, VA

Classical Conversations – Southern Pines, NC

Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability – Winchester, VA

Geneva Benefits Group – Lawrenceville, GA

Impact Foundation – Albuquerque, NM

Mercury One Inc – Irving, TX

National Christian Foundation – Alpharetta, GA

The Parable Group – San Luis Obispo, CA

Samaritan Ministries International – Peoria, IL

The Signatry – Overland Park, KS

Talanton – Newtown Square, PA

Thornston Educational Fund – Wrightwood, CA

Trinity Ministries – Jacksonville, FL

Rescue Missions

Atlanta Mission – Atlanta, GA

Charlotte Rescue Mission – Charlotte, NC

The City Mission – Cleveland, OH

Lexington Rescue Mission – Lexington, KY

Miracle Hill Ministries – Greenville, SC

Outreach – Indianapolis, IN

Philly House – Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix Rescue Mission – Phoenix, AZ

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission – Seattle, WA

Union Gospel Mission – Vancouver, BC, Canada

Union Mission – Norfolk, VA

Visalia Rescue Mission – Visalia, CA

Water Street Mission – Lancaster, PA

Wheeler Mission – Indianapolis, IN

Wyoming Rescue Mission – Casper, WY

About Best Christian Workplaces

We equip and inspire Christian leaders to build an engaged, flourishing workplace. We believe that Christian-led workplaces can set the standard as the best, most effective places to work in the world. Our proven three-phase process of Discover, Build, and Grow takes the guesswork out of building a flourishing workplace culture. Best Christian Workplaces is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and was founded in 2002.