Religious

New 'Generation of Hope' Rises in Ex-Communist Strongholds

LOVES PARK, Ill. — It would have been unimaginable in the communist era—a hundred young people in Belarus openly celebrating their Christian faith.

But the recent youth gathering at an evangelical church in the ex-communist nation is just the tip of a swelling movement—a new generation of young Christians across the former communist world eager to show their faith to the world.

“There’s a rising hope among the young generation all across the former Soviet Union,” said Eric Mock, senior vice president of ministry operations at Illinois-based Slavic Gospel Association (SGA), a mission that supports local evangelical churches.

The numbers speak for themselves.

Since 2022, about 1,200 new pastors—mostly young men—have graduated from SGA-supported Bible colleges and seminaries across the region.

And nearly 280,000 children and teens have participated in hundreds of SGA-supported summer Bible camps across a dozen ex-Soviet nations in the same period, many of them deciding to follow Christ.

At a single church-run camp in war-torn Ukraine earlier this month, about a hundred young people embraced faith in Christ. “Some parents were so moved that they also knelt down and prayed,” said Pastor Valentyn, whose evangelical church hosted the camp.

New Generation ‘Pour Out Lives’

Meanwhile, young ministry leaders across the former Soviet Union have overcome heart-wrenching adversity—and are now pouring their lives into helping others.

In the former communist Central Asia republics known as “the Stans,” many children face abandonment when their parents fall into addictions.

As a boy, Alexander was deserted by his drug-addicted parents, sheltering wherever he could, and even sleeping in wood piles. His life turned around when an SGA-supported pastor and his wife took him in. Now in his twenties, Alexander is a youth leader in a local church, encouraging children and teens in a region where young Christians often face threats and children from Christian homes are ostracized at school.

Alexander’s orphan-to-evangelist story is not uncommon.

In Russia, Alexei grew up in an orphanage—and today shares the hope of the Christian faith with abandoned and forgotten children and teenagers in ten orphanages as part of a local church-run ministry called Orphans Reborn.

When Alexei’s alcoholic mother was pregnant with him, his parents tried unsuccessfully to force a miscarriage. When he was born, they called him the “unhoped for.” They even tried to cripple him so they could claim disability benefits.

Eventually, Alexei ended up in an orphanage where, as a teenager, he heard about God for the first time at a Christian camp called Choose Life.

When Alexei chose to follow Christ, he says he forgave his parents and decided to go find them. He found them both drunk and passed out on the floor, lying in filth.

‘Why Do You Love Us?’

But Alexei didn’t give up. After returning several times, his mother finally asked: “Why do you love us?”

After sharing the gospel with them, a dramatic change took place. Both parents quit drinking and turned to God. Six months later, his father died of liver cirrhosis, and soon afterward his mother died of cancer.

“How happy I am that God has forgiven me,” she told him just before her death. “Now I’m not afraid to die.”

Today, supported by SGA, Alexei—now a father himself—not only visits orphanages but also counsels families affected by alcoholism, sharing his own story with young dads in a local rehab center.

‘Hope Is Winning’

“We often encounter stories like Alexei’s,” said SGA’s Mock, a frequent traveler to former Soviet nations where he encourages local missionary pastors and their evangelical congregations that are the “heartbeat of the ministry.”

“Thirty-five years after communism, God is moving across this vast region among the new generation,” he said. “There are many challenges, and they face much pain, but the hope of Christ is winning.”

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Founded in 1934, Slavic Gospel Association (SGA, www.sga.org) helps “forgotten” orphans, widows, and families in Ukraine, Russia, the former Soviet countries of Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Russian-speaking immigrants in Israel—caring for their physical needs and sharing the life-transforming gospel. SGA supports an extensive grassroots network of local evangelical missionary pastors and churches in cities and rural villages across this vast region.