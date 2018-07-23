Religious

WGGS TV-16 Guest Line-up for July 31, 2018 – August 3, 2018

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 30, 2018: Join Pastor Sean and Michelle Hamilton as they have an in-depth discussion on marriage with Brian, Duke, and Karisha Sharp of Resurrection Power Ministries in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Aaron and Sharon Donaldson and Brandon and Maria Simmons of Greenville, South Carolina sing on this program tonight.

Tuesday, July 31, 2018: Hear the sounds of the Southern Gospel songs you know and love as Pastor Benny Littlejohn hosts a night of music on Nite Line. Tune in at 8 p.m. as Pastor Littlejohn welcomes The Grissops of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, The Wards of Waynesville, North Carolina, and David Richards of Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Tonight these musicians come together to praise and worship our Lord and Savior with their musical talent.

Wednesday, August 1, 2018: Learn about the risk factors and warning signs of suicide tonight as Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Christian life coach Dr. David Cox from Spartanburg, South Carolina. In addition to tonight’s in-depth discussion on suicide, Pastor Kelly and Dr. Cox promote an upcoming conference dedicated to making the community more aware of the issues surrounding suicide. This program also features the music of Myles Little, Jr. of Hartwell, Georgia.

Thursday, August 2, 2018: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Anna Foltz of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Brittany Baughman of Greenville, South Carolina, and Angela Keyes Bolick of Greenville, South Carolina. Anna Foltz and Brittany Baughman sing throughout this evening filled with music and ministry.

Friday, August 3, 2018: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome the family of Lacey Smith back to Nite Line. Tune in tonight for an update on how thirteen-year-old Lacey Smith is battling Acute Flaccid Myelitis, a disease that causes spinal inflammation and paralysis. Lacey’s mother, Heather, and grandparents, Glen and Karen Hunt, share how they keep their faith through this journey, and how Lacey’s condition has been improving.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.