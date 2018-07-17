Religious

Upcoming 'Revoice' Conference Exposes LGBT Compromise Among 'Conservative' Evangelical Leadership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Controversy surrounding the upcoming Revoice Conference scheduled for July 26-28 at the St. Louis historic Memorial Presbyterian Church is intensifying as conservative Christians push back against radical homosexual activism, which has found promotion and acceptance among leaders within conservative evangelical circles.

The agenda and face of Revoice can be seen in its stated goal of "Promoting LGBT + flourishing in historic Christian tradition." Highlighted workshops include "Redeeming Queer Culture, Journey to Embrace: A Conversation on Empowering the Church to Embrace the LGBT + Community in Fresh Ways," and "Sexual Minorities & Ministry."

Popular Christian conservative talk show host, Janet Mefferd, has been one of the many voices warning Christians about the dangers of Revoice stating, "This conference is nothing less than radical homosexual activism dressed in religious garb. Although they claim they are 'gay Christians,' there is no such thing as an 'LGBT Christian' and the entire nomenclature of Revoice is a deceptive and blasphemous attempt to push the 'born this way' lie on conservative Christian churches and incrementally try to neutralize the church's biblical stance on the sin of homosexual lusts, and, ultimately, homosexual practice."

Mefferd also added, "It is disturbing that the Trojan Horse of Revoice has advanced with the aiding and abetting of trusted 'conservative' entities like The Gospel Coalition, the Southern Baptist's Convention's Ethic & Religious Liberty Commission, and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary."

Agreeing with Mefferd is Southern Baptist minister Thomas Littleton, who has researched and written extensively about the involvement of popular evangelical leaders pushing the LGBT agenda into the conservative camp. As a result, he stresses, "Every council member of Tim Keller's The Gospel Coalition, Russell Moore's Ethics & Religious Liberty Council, and also Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, must explain why they are maintaining their affiliation with groups actively involved in a movement working to change the biblical and the historical truth regarding homosexuality."

In response to evangelical leadership's capitulation of Biblical truth, Littleton asserts, "All Bible-believing Christians must be on the alert and fight back against Revoice and those that enable it. As Ephesians 5:11 tells us, 'Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them."

Christians are also being encouraged to speak to their denominational leaders, pastors and church elder boards to prevent this error from entering their churches.