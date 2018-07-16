Religious

WGGS TV-16 - Nite Line

Guest Line-up for July 23, 2018 – July 27, 2018

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 23, 2018: Join Pastor Annie Broughton on Nite Line tonight as she welcomes Kris Swiatocho, Pastor Freddy Johnson, and Ernest Jefferson, Jr. from The Singles Network Ministries. Tonight they discuss the struggles of Christian singles in today’s world and share how this ministry helps churches and single adults know who they are in Christ. Gospel Recording Artist Krystal Livingston of Groton, Connecticut sings on the program tonight.

Tuesday, July 24, 2018: Discover how to overcome grief through life’s most difficult tragedies on Nite Line as Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Yashica Lee from Anderson, South Carolina. Tonight Yashica reveals how the loss of her mother led her to write the book, Grief that Grips the Heart. This program also features southern gospel music by The Chordsmen Quartet of Greenville, South Carolina.

Wednesday, July 25, 2018: Dante Thompson hosts tonight’s Nite Line from Bulgaria and welcomes Betty Cornett and Cindy Hardy to discuss their work in ministering at the Christian summer camp for children. Dante also interviews Blagovest Belev, the president of Bh TV in Bulgaria, learning the history of the only Christian television station in the country.

Thursday, July 26, 2018: Join Mary Sloan and Narvis Hart for an evening of music and ministry with Pastor Steve Bowen and Mark Ward of Set Free Fellowship and Ronn Jones.

Friday, July 27, 2018: Learn how to make a difference in your community tonight as Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Cora Perkins of Amazing Grace Ministries, a vintage and thrift store in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Cora shares how her ministry assists with back to school supplies and clothing, family crisis, and disaster relief while giving free Bibles to those in need worldwide. Pastor Sonya Burleson from Victory Fellowship in Weaverville, North Carolina shares how her ministry has helped feed over three-hundred families each week by giving food boxes to people who are in need.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

