Religious

Help Encourage an Imprisoned Pastor

After serving the people of Turkey for 23 years as an educator and humanitarian relief advocate, Pastor Andrew Brunson is facing what would in effect be a life sentence in a Turkish prison. He is charged with terrorism by “Christianizing” Turkish culture. Along with other Christians around the world, we at FRC are praying that God would intervene and Pastor Brunson would be released.

Watch the video, then sign our prayer pledge to encourage Pastor Brunson with the knowledge that many of his brothers and sisters are praying for him during this trial. One of my fellow commissioners on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom will be in Turkey this coming week and will attempt to deliver it to him.

---------------------

Tony Perkins is President of the Family Research Council.