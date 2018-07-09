Religious

WGGS TV-16 Guest Line-up for July 16, 2018 – July 20, 2018

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 16, 2018: Examine the Biblical significance of bread tonight on Nite Line as Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Karen Whiting of Grasonville, Maryland. Karen shares recipes from her latest cookbook devotional, The Gift of Bread: Recipes for the Heart and the Table and also provides insight from her book Girl Talk Guy Talk on how teens can develop better communication skills. Christian Playwright Rob Burgess joins Nite Line to discuss his stage play, Never No More. Surrendered, a Southern Gospel trio from Gadsden, Alabama, blesses viewers with their music throughout the evening.

Tuesday, July 17, 2018: Discover the power of prayer tonight on Nite Line as Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes a panel of men in ministry for an in-depth discussion on this topic. Joining the panel are Pastor Jermaine Putman from Bread of Heaven, Apostle David Holloway from Open Door Ministries, Pastor Samuel Rivera from Heartland Ministry, and Pastor James Goldsmith from Place of Hope Community Outreach. This program also features the singing of Gospel Recording Artist Rob Williams of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Wednesday, July 18, 2018: Follow one man’s journey from serving time in prison to competing in the Boston Marathon as Pastor George Moore welcomes Bill O’Shields of Pickens, South Carolina. Tune in tonight as Bill reveals how the Lord delivered him from a life of drug use, crime, and incarceration as he discusses his memoir, Behind the Wall to the Boston Marathon. Phillip Carter of White Plains, Maryland sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, July 19, 2018: Join Mary Sloan and Narvis Hart on Nite Line as they welcome Sherry Damron and Dana O’Shields back to the program. Mary and Narvis also interview women who went to Heart of Hannah Outreach Center in Taylors, South Carolina, a ministry dedicated to helping women overcome substance abuse. This program also features the singing of Heather Lassiter.

Friday, July 20, 2018: Tonight on Nite Line Gwen and Wade Hall welcome the return of The Millers, a trio from Winchester, Virginia, as they discuss their new CD, Glad, and bless viewers with their music ministry.

