WGGS TV-16 - Nite Line

Guest Line-up for July 9, 2018 – July 13, 2018

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 9, 2018: Unlock the hidden treasures in the midst of a storm as Dr. Bob Shearer welcomes Author Robin Bertram of Bluffton, South Carolina back to Nite Line. Robin’s latest book, Hidden Treasures: Finding Hope at the End of Life's Journey, reveals how one can comfort those who are facing long-term or terminal illness. Crown of Thorns, an Acoustic Christian trio from Greenwood, South Carolina sings throughout the evening.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018: Learn how the Lord provides comfort and hope through times of grieving as Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Bishop Ray and Alison Boggs of Spirit Life Ministries in Wililamston, South Carolina. Tonight Bishop Ray and Alison Boggs discuss how they lost their spouses and God directed their paths to find love again. This program also features the music of Counterflo, a trio from Belton, South Carolina.

Wednesday, July 11, 2018: Hear one man’s powerful testimony tonight as Pastor Bill and Ann Critser are joined by Stan Nolt of Cleveland, South Carolina. Stan shares his journey of overcoming alcoholism as he discusses his memoir, From the Bottle to The Bible. Brenda Rogers of Samaritan Woman Ministries in Abbeville, South Carolina shares the vision of helping women overcome their obstacles in life. Michael Nix of Liberty, South Carolina blesses the viewers with his singing tonight.

Thursday, July 12 2018: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka tonight on Nite Line as they welcome Nigel Robertson from WYFF News 4 to reveal how the Lord led him to this news station in Greenville, South Carolina and to help start the first ALS clinic in the state. Kip Wynn and David and Fran Williams discuss a community that meets at Trio, a brick-oven cafe, in downtown Greenville, South Carolina to minister to those in the food and beverage industry. Erica Wiggenhorn discusses the importance of studying scripture and shares how she was led to write devotionals. This program also features the singing of Mary Sloan and Rhonda Hinson Sullivan.

Friday, July 13, 2018: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall host a Nite Line about becoming a woman of excellence. This program is the first in a series dedicated to women. Deborah Few Shirk of Greenville, South Carolina owned and operated Radiant Reflections for many years. Tonight she discusses spirit, soul, and body.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

