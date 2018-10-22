Religious

Prayer Gatherings for America at 3 p.m. for the next 2 Sundays

Please join us for a Prayer Gathering at the Old Greenville SC County Courthouse, 130 S. Main St., Greenville, SC 29601, next to the Westin Poinsett Hotel to intercede for America and the elections at 3 pm on 10/28 and 11/4.

This is a spontaneous effort. Our first prayer time was today, Friday, 10/19 at noon as we prayed against the "Witches Launching a 'Ritual to Hex Brett Kavanaugh', Still Working to #BindTrump - http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/october/witches-launching-a-ritual-to-hex-brett-kavanaugh-still-working-to-bindtrump

We are also joining in a national prayer effort, http://govpray.com/.

Whether you can make these prayer gatherings or not, please be in prayer for our nation and for the elections!

Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a reproach to any people. Proverbs 14:34

"This is the one I will esteem: he who is humble and contrite in spirit, and trembles at My word." Isaiah 66:2