Sports Minister Who Fought the 2003 Olympic Committee Over Transgenders Applauds Trump's Decision

MADISON -- Steve McConkey is the founder and president of 4 Winds USA, a ministry standing up for Christian athletes. In 2003, McConkey started fighting the International Olympic Committee for allowing transgenders in the Olympics. He was the only one who stood against this publicly.

From there, the LGBT movement spread rapidly to state high school teams, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, and the military. McConkey has fought this LGBT agenda every step of the way.

Recently, the International Olympic Committee decided to make it tougher for transgender and intersex athletes to compete. They lowered the testosterone levels to five nanomoles instead of ten.

After a Monday report said his administration is considering defining gender as male or female based on genitalia at birth, President Trump said he aims to protect the country.

The move would remove the recognition and special protections for transgender people under U.S. civil rights laws promoted by President Obama. About 1.4 million U.S. adults identify as transgender, according to a 2016 estimate by the Williams Institute.

"We applaud the Trump administration for trying to bring common sense to the transgender issue," states McConkey. "The LGBT agenda has weakened the moral fabric of the United States. People are fearful to speak up, but we must define what is right and wrong.

"Morality is legislated every day, either for good or bad. Our children are growing up in a world that is in direct opposition to the Bible. The United States will not continue to exist if we do not get back to Judeo-Christian moral standards."

Steve McConkey is the president of 4 WINDS USA, a ministry that stands up for Christian athletes. He regularly appears on worldwide radio and is frequently quoted in global articles. Steve has a Master of Science-Public Health from Western Kentucky University with honors and a BS-Public Health from Minnesota State University, Mankato with honors. Steve and his wife started in world-class track and field ministries in 1981 and began standing up for all athletes in 2014. 4WindsUSA.com