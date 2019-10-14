Religious

Nite LineGuest Line-up for October 14-18, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 14, 2019: Tonight Dante Thompson and Pastor Keith Kelly discuss the mission trip they took to Kenya in July. Tonight they welcome Jimmy and Rhonda Batson from Marietta First Baptist Church, Pastor Mark Lawing and Tyler Noe from Airport Baptist Church, Pastor Rondey Bolden, and Randy Bradley from Three Rivers Baptist Association. This program features music from Mike Upright.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter from Love Him Love Them to share how the proceeds from their newly-released cookbook, Bon Manje, will help the orphans in Haiti. Love Him Love Them Board Member Kelly Breymeir and Choir Members Samuel Paul, Mirlanda, Andremaise, and Samaika join Pastor Benny and Linda in the kitchen to share a couple of the recipes from this cookbook. This program features music from Love Him Love Them Haitian Children’s Choir.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019: Pastor Annie T. Broughton discusses her Just Call Me Sarah Annual Empowerment Conference with the speakers who will be at her event. Tonight Annie’s guests include Pastor Teresa Redmond of Turning Point Outreach Ministries, Lady Jacqueline Burton Mills of Mountain View Baptist Church, Lady Satreva Dogan and Rev. Peggy Ducker of Long Branch Baptist Church, Apostle Hattie Gambrell, Brandy Fair, and Pastor Cynthia Cannon of Living Faith Ministries, Bishop J.W. Hester of Bibleway Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church, Prophetess Cornelia Chambers of Rock Church of Greenville. Performing live music tonight are Minister Kenny Smith and Mountain View Praise and Worship Team.

Thursday, October 17, 2019: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Mark Biltz, the author of God’s Day Timer: The Believer’s Guide to Divine Appointments. Dr. Mark Brown, the founder of Ask Dr. Brown Ministries, discusses his latest book, Our Hands Are Stained With Blood: The Tragic Story of the Church and the Jewish People. This program also features the music of Rhonda Hinson Sullivan and Billy Gaines.

Friday, October 18, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an evening of music and ministry tonight on Nite Line.

