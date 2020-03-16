Religious

The Presidential Prayer Team Announces Launch of Pray First Radio Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2020 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today, The Presidential Prayer Team has launched its first radio feature from the Pray First Radio Network. "Health and Prayer" is a free daily 2-minute feature that provides listeners with information and encouragement to pray specific prayers over national events and circumstances. This limited run feature coincides with breaking news concerning the COVID-19 virus. Health and Prayer is being released to radio stations all across the nation, with more than 300 stations already bringing this segment to their listeners.

Jim Bolthouse, president of the Presidential Prayer Team, says of the Pray First Network, "Our organization exists to promote prayer for the president and leaders of this country. We recognize that people turn to the Lord in prayer for comfort and answers during times of crisis. We have created the Pray First Network to encourage and assist people in making prayer their 'first resort' and to keep prayer consistently at the front of their minds and hearts as they navigate life's challenges."

The Pray First Network is a portfolio of tools, platforms, and resources designed to create an active prayer lifestyle. The Presidential Prayer Team believes it is vitally important to pray first before making major decisions about our lives and our country, with the goal of helping people understand the will of God through prayer.

Health and Prayer is available via the Amb-OS system and the Amb-OS FTP platform. To receive the feature, go to https://ambassadoradvertising.com.

About The Presidential Prayer Team

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation's largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The ministry is a registered 501(c)(3) with a 4-star ranking from Charity Navigator and accreditation from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. The Presidential Prayer Team proudly maintains memberships in both Christian Music Broadcasters and National Religious Broadcasters. For additional information, visit www.presidentialprayerteam.org.

For media inquiries, please contact Dave McMinn

(833)321-PRAY (7729)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.