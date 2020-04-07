Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 13-17, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 13, 2020: Tonight Pastor Keith Kelly hosts a new Nite Line program as he encourages viewers with a message of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, April 14, 2020: Join Wally and Rhonda Odom as they welcome Pastor Thomas and Lisa Abrams of Macedonia Baptist Church in Campobello, South Carolina to share about their ministry. Pastor Hasker Hudgens, Jr of The Equipping Center in Greenville, South Carolina discusses his latest book, I Am Evangelism: What Can Happen When God Wins Your Soul. This program also features dancing from Lisa Abrams and the singing of Sharon Roshell.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020: Dave Walton is joined by Apostle Steven Brooks of Steven Brooks International, who returns to Nite Line to provide insight from his book The Sacred Anointing: The Power to Live Your Dream. This program features music by Jim Sheldon, “The Positive Cowboy.”

Thursday, April 16, 2020: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome Tim and Dawna Avery to discuss their ministry, Visual Testaments, and how they share their testimonies to provide hope and healing. This program also features music from Brandon and Alissa Holt.

Friday, April 17, 2020: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome The Potter’s House to Nite Line to minister in dance and discuss their 18-month Christian rehabilitation program to deliver women from drug and alcohol addiction.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

