Nite Line Guest Line-up for April 20-24, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, April 20, 2020: Tonight Pastor Nathan Bland hears how the Lord helped one woman through the trials of surviving breast cancer twice and healing from the loss of her husband as Cheryl Wilson of Athens, Tennessee discusses her memoir, Wow, God! Carrie Gifford, one of the directors of Sidewalk Advocates for Life, shares how this ministry takes a loving, compassionate approach to presenting life-affirming alternatives to all present at abortion clinics. This program features music by Christopher Simms and an interpretive dance from Shiela Miller.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020: Follow one man’s journey from serving time in prison to competing in the Boston Marathon as Pastor George Moore welcomes Bill O’Shields of Pickens, South Carolina. Tune in tonight as Bill reveals how the Lord delivered him from a life of drug use, crime, and incarceration as he discusses his memoir, Behind the Wall to the Boston Marathon. Phillip Carter of White Plains, Maryland sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Lulu Rivera to discuss her latest book, Hellmates and Helpmates: Wives in The Bible. Tonight Lulu shares insight from her book about the issues that wives struggle with today and how they can become better helpmates. Maranto and Shirann Bradford discuss the health issues Maranto started to face after the death of his father, including blindness and kidney failure. The Bradfords share how the Lord placed people in their lives to help them through this trial and how they were able to move from Jamaica to the United States. Maranto also sings and discusses his songwriting tonight on Nite Line.

Thursday, April 23, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Terry and Kim Tripp for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

Friday, April 24, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Christian Actor Randall Franks who is best known for playing Officer Randy Goode on the television show “In The Heat of The Night.” Ryan Stinson joins Randall to discuss winning the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship which is awarded to musicians dedicated to traditional Appalachian music. Randall Franks and Ryan Stinson also bless viewers with their music.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

