Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 25-29, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 25, 2020: Nite Line honors Memorial Day as Bill Montgomery welcomes Dr. Bob Shearer to discuss his memoir, My Life in the Two-Cross Kingdom. Tonight Dr. Shearer reveals how he became a follower of Jesus Christ while serving as a combat pilot in The Vietnam War. This program also features patriotic music from Emily McDowell, Hannah Forrester, Mark209, Ken and Gerald Burger, and Tim Register.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Join Pastor Keith Kelly for Tent Revival as he welcomes Pastor Steve Watson of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Greer, South Carolina and Redeemers of Faith, a southern gospel group from Clinton, South Carolina.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020: Pastor Keith Kelly hosts this night of Tent Revival as he welcomes Pastor Asa Dockery of World Harvest Church North in Blairsville, Georgia. Tonight Pastor Dockery preaches a sermon entitled “Hell Wasn’t Created for Humans,” and Bev McCann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee sings throughout the program.

Thursday, May 28, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall join Pastor Darrell and Sandy McClaren from Harvest Time Assembly of God in Asheville, North Carolina on this night of Tent Revival. Pastor McClaren preaches a powerful sermon, “Shake off the Snake,” and Harvest Time’s praise team ministers in music tonight.

Friday, May 29, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall bring Tent Revival to a close as they welcome Dr. Bob Shearer to deliver the final sermon this week. This program also features music from Gwen Hall.

