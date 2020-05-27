Religious

Private Memorial Service for Christian Apologist Ravi Zacharias to be Livestreamed Worldwide May 29

ATLANTA -- A global livestream memorial service will honor the life of Christian evangelist and apologist Ravi Zacharias, who died on May 19, at age 74, after a brief battle with cancer. The celebration of Zacharias's life and legacy will be streamed live at RZIM.org/RaviMemorial on May 29 at 11 a.m. ET.

Ravi Zacharias spent the past 48 years traveling the world to commend the Christian faith and address life's greatest existential questions of origin, meaning, morality and destiny with eloquence and grace for a variety of audiences. Through his founding and leadership of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), Zacharias launched a global team of nearly 100 Christian scholars and authors who continue to speak, resource, train and address the questions of millions around the world.

"The story of the gospel is the story of eternal life. My life is unique and will endure eternally in God's presence. I will never be 'no more.' I will never be lost because I will be with the One who saves me," wrote Zacharias in Seeing Jesus from the East (Zondervan, 2020).

Tributes to Zacharias will include homages from family and friends, including RZIM President Michael Ramsden, athlete and author Tim Tebow, Brooklyn Tabernacle Senior Pastor Jim Cymbala, and Passion Movement Founder Louie Giglio. Musical artists Matt Redman and Lecrae will perform.

WHAT: Livestream Memorial Service for Ravi Zacharias

WHEN: Friday, May 29 at 11 a.m. ET

(Following the initial livestream, the video will be available for replay in perpetuity.)

WHERE: RZIM.org/RaviMemorial

WHO: The memorial message will be given by Louie Giglio. Other program participants include family, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries leaders, musicians and friends who have been part of the global network of RZIM.

The Zacharias family has asked that in lieu of flowers gifts be made to the ongoing work of RZIM.

Official media information is available at the online newsroom, including background information, high-resolution photos and downloadable video footage.

About RZIM

Founded in 1984 by Ravi Zacharias, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) brings the gospel of Jesus Christ to millions around the world. RZIM focuses on evangelism, apologetics, spiritual disciplines, training and humanitarian support. The organization's goal is to touch both the heart and the intellect of the thinkers and influencers in society by tackling some of the toughest questions about faith and providing thoughtful answers. For more information visit RZIM.org.

SOURCE RZIM