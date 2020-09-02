Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 31 - September 4, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 31, 2020: Join Annie Broughton as she hosts a Nite Line that addresses racism in America and The Black Lives Matter movement. Tonight Annie welcomes Sergeant Natalie Hill of Greenville County’s Sheriff’s Office, Pastor Fred and Erin Giles of Prevail Church, Pat and Brittney A. Styles, Valisa Smith, and Alisha Linton for this in-depth discussion. This program features music from Pat and Brittney A. Styles and Valisa Smith.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Pastor Ken Flowers, Jr. to discuss his children’s book, Ketty and the Supreme Dream Detective Team vs. Sock Trolls. Dr. Bessie Fletcher of The Mother and Daughter Faith Trust Ministries shares how The Lord led her to start a ministry for mothers and daughters. Christopher Simms sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020: Annie Broughton welcomes Calista Rice of Laurens, South Carolina to share how she survived her ex-boyfriend’s attempt to kill her with a box cutter and how she forgave him. Tiera Moore of Laurens County Safe Home joins Calista to discuss domestic violence and provide insight on how the community can help support domestic violence survivors. The Blankenships, a southern gospel group from Charleston, West Virginia return to Nite Line to sing on this program.

Thursday, September 3, 2020: It’s Ladies’ Night tonight on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Rhonda Burns of Hope Church, Singer and Songwriter Hannah Holloway, and Morrison Moree of Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that seeks to end human trafficking. Hannah Holloway sings on tonight’s program.

Friday, September 4, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome guests who won competitions at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

