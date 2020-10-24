Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 19-23, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 19, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter of Love Him Love Them to discuss the opening of The Valley of Hope Hospital in Haiti. Dr. Shane Purcell of Direct Access MD in Anderson, South Carolina and Jody Bennett from Unity on a Mission in Hoschton, Georgia join Linda to share how their organizations came together to send medical supplies to Haiti. This program features highlights from past performances of The Love Him Love Them Haitian Children’s Choir.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020: Pastor Benny Littlejohn hosts a program about the ministry of Operation Christmas Child. Cathy Huffman, Judy Edwards, and Linda Hester share how they became involved with this ministry and reveal how they gather shoeboxes full of presents to give to children in need around the world. Tapestry Praise Team sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Deborah Smith of Greenville, South Carolina to share her testimony of salvation, surviving abuse, and miraculous healing. First 2 Last from Spartanburg, South Carolina ministers in song tonight and also promotes an upcoming benefit concert to help a friend in need of a double lung transplant.

Thursday, October 22, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Terry, Kim, and Isabella Tripp for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

Friday, October 23, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome their friends, Glen and Karen Hunt, to Nite Line to discuss their recent trip to Hawaii. Tonight’s program features music from Old Friends and Keith Plott, who used to sing with The Lefevres.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

