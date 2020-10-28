Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 26-30, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

WGGS TV's Tent Revival

Come join TV 16 for a lively celebration of our Lord and Savior during its Tent Revival. This week of Tent Revival presents inspirational preaching and spirited musical performances for these nights especially dedicated to praise and worship. Each night of Tent Revival begins at 8 p.m.

Here is the schedule for TV 16's Tent Revival:

Monday, October 26, 2020: TV 16’s Tent Revival begins tonight at 8p.m. as Pastor Benny Littlejohn hosts and preaches on this program. Michael J. Davis and Lisa Pruitt minister in music tonight.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Pastor Annie Broughton hosts this night of Tent Revival as she welcomes Pastor Sean Dogan of Long Branch Baptist Church and Kenny Smith.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: Pastor George Moore hosts and preaches on this night of Tent Revival. Kenny Williamson sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host Tent Revival tonight and welcome Pastor Roy and Patti Geesey of Outreach Church. This program features music from The Outreach Worship Team.

Friday, October 30, 2020: Gwen and Wade Hall bring Tent Revival to a close as they welcome Dr. Bob Shearer to deliver the final sermon this week. The program also features music from Gwen Hall.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.