Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 8-12, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 8, 2021: Annie Broughton welcomes Shelia Johnson to share testimonies of healing and deliverance from drug and alcohol abuse. Terry Trotter, the author of Financial Principles: Hidden Treasure, explores what scripture says about money and offers some advice from his book about managing money. This program features the music of Eddie and Sherry Richards.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastor Brent Lollis, the assistant superintendent of the Upper S.C. Conference. The program features southern gospel music from Soul Harvest.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021: Join Pastors Keith Kelly and Benny Littlejohn as they minister to the audience tonight on Nite Line. Ken Turner ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Thursday, March 11, 2021: Join us as we celebrate Toni Suchka’s birthday on Nite Line. Tonight Toni's mother, Mary Sloan, and several of Toni's friends and family members celebrate this special occasion with Toni and have a few surprises in store for her.

Friday, March 12, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall host a program entitled “Dare to Dream Again.” Tonight they welcome Matthew and Michelle Coleman to share the story of how they met, fell in love, and started the ministry of The Asheville Dream Center, which helps those in need in the Asheville area. Fred Hurst joins them to share how his testimony led him from prison to purpose. This program features music from The Hunt Sisters.

