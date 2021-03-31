Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for March 29 – April 2, 2021

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, March 29, 2021: Dave Walton welcomes Pastor Billy Davis, the author of Overcoming The “I Can’t Help It” Syndrome, as he examines Romans 7 on Nite Line. Tonight Pastor Davis reveals how this chapter is often misinterpreted and shares how we can take authority over our weaknesses. This program features music from Mercy’s Road.

Tuesday, March 30, 2021: Tonight on Nite Line Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Kris Swiatocho for an in-depth discussion on how to minister to singles. Kris also discusses her new book, Intentional Relationships for Singles, which she co-authored with Dan Houk. Disciple V ministers in music.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021: Pastor George Moore welcomes Becky Alexander to share her journey of having grown up with one arm. Becky also reveals how the Lord led her to become a writer and discusses her books, One Smile One Arm, Coffee with God, and Clover’s Wildfire Field Trip. This program features music from Kenny Williamson.

Thursday, April 1, 2021: It’s Ladies’ Night tonight as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome three women from Set Free Church in Powdersville, South Carolina to share testimonies and discuss their ministry roles at the church.

Friday, April 2, 2021: Gwen and Wade Hall cook something special in the kitchen tonight on Nite Line as Ila Knight from Balsam, North Carolina returns to the program with summer recipes. Anita and Luis Diaz bless viewers in song tonight.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m.

