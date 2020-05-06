The Democrat Party Is an Enemy of Our Constitutional Republic! – Part 1

I could also have stated in this article’s title that “THE REPUBLICAN PARTY ISN’T MUCH BETTER”! But for now I’ll proceed with this condemnation of The Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly called the ‘Democrat Party’), at the risk of offending a sizeable portion of our American electorate. I ask my readers to keep in mind the old truism that often “the truth hurts”, and if that truth offends those of you who are perennial Democrats, so be it. As the long-suffering Capt. Rhett Butler finally admitted at the end of Gone With The Wind, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a …..” Well, I assume you can finish his memorable quote, which adequately expresses my ‘concerns’ over whether or not you who call yourselves faithful Democrats (or as I charitably call you—“Dumbocrats”) can make any kind of logical counter-arguments to my contentions.

It’s always wise to include a bit of political “humor” in an article attacking the political beliefs of any group of Americans, even though those beliefs are designed to purposely destroy our Constitutional Republic (just witness the treacherous and freedom-destroying proposals that have been oozing out of the pustules known as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, The “Squad”, et. al in The District of Corruption). I’ve been long blessed to have a friend and fraternity brother in another state who, along with his wife, send me interesting “tidbits” of political truth and societal foibles from time to time. A few months ago they sent me this bit of political hilarity regarding one of my favorite “people to despise and ridicule”---namely The Wicked Witch of the West—House Speaker (and Liar) Comrade Nancy Pelosi. The original email seems to have originated with a man named Jack Hanna, but I’m unable to determine whether or not he is the originator of this brilliance. Let me share his thoughts with you:

New Element on the Periodic Chart: “Pelosium”--

“It appears there is a new element on the Periodic Chart, called ‘PELOSIUM’. A major research institution has just announced the discovery of the densest element yet known to science. The new element has been named ‘Pelosium’. Pelosium has one NEUTRON, 12 ASSISTANT NEUTRONS, 75 DEPUTY NEUTRONS, and 224 ASSISTANT DEPUTY NEUTRONS, giving it an atomic mass of 311.

“These particles are held together by dark particles call MORONS, which are surrounded by vast quantities of lepton-like particles called PEONS. The symbol of Pelosium is PU. Pelosium’s mass actually increases over time, as morons randomly interact with various elements in the atmosphere and become assistant deputy neutrons within the Pelosium atom, leading to the formation of ‘ISO-DOPES’.

“This characteristic of moron promotion leads some scientists to believe that Pelosium is formed whenever morons reach a certain quantity in concentration. This hypothetical quantity/concentration is referred to as CRITICAL MORASS. When catalyzed with money, Pelosium activates CNN-ADNAUSEUM, an element that radiates orders of magnitude more energy, albeit as incoherent noise, since it has half as many peons but twice as many morons as Pelosium.”

I trust that you’ll agree that the “scientist” who discovered the “Pelosium

Element” deserves to win a prize of some kind---probably the well-deserved “Guffaw Award”, presented annually to the patriot who does the most to expose the silly but sinister machinations of those members of The Klan of New Bolsheviks who never cease in their efforts to destroy the Constitutional Republic bequeathed to us by our Founding Generation. (No, there’s no such award, but there should be)!

So, just how does the Klan of New Bolsheviks (or the Democrat Party if the truth offends you) qualify as an enemy of our Constitutional Republic? First off, let’s discover what a “Bolshevik” was historically and what Bolsheviks morphed into over the first half of the 20th century. In the Russian language, the word ‘Bolshevik’ means “one of the majority”, and was commonly used as early as 1903, when at the Second Congress of the Russian Social-Democratic Workers’ Party (which was convened in London) the term “Bolsheviki” came into use, which referred to members of that political party which was led by two main plotters and revolutionaries, Leon Trotsky and Vladimir Lenin, who were financed by very wealthy people in Europe and in the United States, including Jacob Schiff of Kuhn-Loeb Bank and William Thompson, president of The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. (Jacob Schiff donated $20 million to aid the Bolsheviks in Russia in 1917---the equivalent of $416 million today). Lenin and his fellow “Bolsheviki” insisted that one had to be a ‘professional revolutionary’ in order to belong to the Russian Social-Democratic Workers’ Party, and they eventually won a temporary majority on that party’s central committee. They called themselves Bolsheviks and mockingly called their political opponents Mensheviks, or ‘those in the minority’.

From 1903 to 1912 the Bolsheviks continued to agitate in Russian politics, often boycotting elections and refusing to cooperate with the Czar’s government and with all other political parties in the Russian “Duma”, or parliament. In a political move in 1912, Lenin led a very small minority and split the Russian Social-Democratic Workers’ Party, forming a majority party that was distinctly Bolshevik, and that increasingly came under the malign influence of the supposed “infallibility” of orthodox Marxism as promulgated by that follower of Satan, Karl Marx, whose ravings Lenin studied in the late 1880’s, when he became a dedicated Marxist.

From 1912 to 1917, the popularity of Lenin’s Bolsheviks constantly increased, particularly among poor urban workers and the rank and file of the Russian military. The Bolshevik Revolution of February, 1917 unfolded, and Lenin returned to Russia from exile, financed and probably “directed” by extremely wealthy European and American “fat cats” with ‘progressive agendas’ of their own, and demanding immediate peace among the factions and that the ‘workers’ councils, or “soviets”, take over the government. By October, 1917 the Bolsheviks (not known as ‘communists’ yet) exercised political majorities in the St. Petersburg (Petrograd) and Moscow ‘soviets’, ultimately overthrowing the Provisional Government formed after the Czar’s abdication, and taking control of the Russian government.

At the conclusion of the Russian Revolution, the Bolsheviks declined to share any political power with the other revolutionary groups who had fought alongside them, except for the “Left Socialist Revolutionaries”. Before long the Bolsheviki had suppressed all of their rival political organizations, even those who had helped them since 1903. They changed their official name to Russian Communist Party in March, 1918, then to All Union Communist Party in December, 1925, and finally to Communist Party of the Soviet Union in October, 1952. That is how the Bolsheviks of Russia became the Communist Party of the U.S.S.R. That is how a once great, but poorly governed, nation like Imperial Russia degenerated into a Marxist, collectivist tyranny run by a small but fanatical oligarchy that has threatened and attacked our western world for over a century.

We all should know that communists, and those behind the scenes who pull their strings, worship POWER, for power gives them CONTROL, and control results in their ability to accomplish the goals that collectivists have sought for over two centuries. What, you might ask, are those goals? At the risk of being called a “conspiracy theorist”, I contend that the goals promulgated by Karl Marx in his socialist screed, The Communist Manifesto in 1848, basically rehashed and restated the original goals of Adam Weishaupt’s “Order of the Illuminati” as originally dredged from the Pit of Hell back in 1776, which were:

The abolition of all ordered monarchies and governments;

The abolition of private property and inheritances;

The abolition of patriotism and nationalism;

The abolition of family life and the institution of marriage, and the establishment of communal (public) education of children;

The abolition of ALL religions (especially Christianity).

Are there any groups today who seem to espouse one or more of these Satanic goals? Have you ever heard someone you know or admire, perhaps someone in your own circle of friends or family, or some pandering leftist politician proclaiming that we’d all be much better off by getting rid of our constitutional republic and changing it to a “Peoples’ Socialist Democracy”; or supporting the confiscation of one’s legally owned property for failure to pay ‘taxes’; demanding such a high inheritance tax that it becomes prohibitively expensive for all but the financially well-off to inherit wealth or property or a business from one’s family; ridiculing and attacking patriotism and love of country, and insisting that we should all consider ourselves to be ‘citizens of the world’; belittling traditional families consisting of a married and committed husband, wife, and children, and referring to the institution of marriage as ‘outmoded’ and a relic of a male dominated society; espousing the “wonderful accomplishments” and successes of government (public) schools and attacking the concept of private/Christian/home schools; attacking the very concepts and doctrines of historic Christianity and attributing all of the ‘evils’ of society to the Christian Church? If you haven’t heard some of our fellow citizens and more than a few of our local and national politicians saying these things, then YOU haven’t been paying attention to what is going on all around us in our rapidly disintegrating republic. If you do recognize one or more of these concepts pushed by politicians who assure you that they have only your best interests in mind, then you have been exposed to Communist/socialist/collectivist propaganda which, I assure you, did NOT originate in the twisted mind of Karl Marx!

Let’s begin this foray into Democrat/communist/progressive trampling of our liberties by looking at a recent statement by one of our well known modern-day communists, the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio. (I write this during the height of the Corona virus pandemic.) Most Americans don’t know of Comrade de Blasio’s long dedication to Marxism. In his youth he raised money for the Marxist Sandinistas in Nicaragua and subscribed to their newsletter. Incredibly, he even spent

his honeymoon in Communist Cuba, that island ‘paradise’—that ‘heaven on earth’—that vale of political concentration camps, middle-of-the-night arrests and imprisonments for daring to disagree with the Castro brothers, phony show trials and plenty of firing squads or long political prison terms for those who failed to adore the collectivist/socialist lack of just about everything that makes life so wonderful in the U.S., just 90 miles from Cuba.

Comrade de Blasio, who calls himself a ‘Democrat’ who recently dared to run for the office of POTUS under the assumption that Americans, even the usual gaggle of leftists that have long contaminated N.Y. City, were stupid enough to actually support his bid to become Dictator of the U.S. Now it appears he is determined to shred our First Amendment right to Freedom of Worship, when he recently threatened to shut down churches and other places of worship permanently if they didn’t cease holding worship services during this deliberately manufactured Covid 19 pandemic “crisis”! We all know that communists detest religion, especially Christianity and Christians, so we shouldn’t be surprised when this communist mayor couldn’t resist attacking some aspect of Christianity. Also, as recently as 2017 Comrade Bill pontificated that ‘private property’ was abhorrent to him, saying, “Look, if I had my druthers, the city government would determine every single plot of land, how development would proceed.” Ah yes, New Yorkers must consider themselves ‘blessed’ to have such a dedicated collectivist as their mayor.

So just how did the “Democrat Party” originate and evolve into the anti-American Constitution/anti-western culture/anti-freedom/anti-conservative collective that it is today? That’s a story too long to include in this article, but essentially what is today’s Democrat Party had its roots in the many political “clubs” and “societies” of our young nation’s early history, groups which sometimes called themselves “Democratic”, and which espoused Illuminism/Jacobinism, socialism (very popular in 19th century America), big government, an end to “Federalism” as written originally into our U.S. Constitution, an end to slavery (by violence if necessary), Manifest Destiny proponents that had few, if any, qualms about stealing or confiscating the land of our Native People, and socialist/communist pro-war agitators, many of whom had fled from Europe when their communist revolutions of the 1830’s and 1840’s failed), all of whom had slowly infiltrated themselves openly or surreptitiously into our body politic from the end of our Revolutionary War and throughout the 19th century. Neither of our two main political parties are the same NOW as they were originally, even though most Americans apparently believe that the Democrat and Republican Parties of the present have always been what they are perceived to be today. As we’ll discover in Part 2, that is not “the way it is”!