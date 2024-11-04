'All in God's Hands' Says Ministry Leader in Midst of 'Anxious' Beirut

BOONE, Iowa -- A Christian broadcaster in Beirut is continuing to air live programs from its studios in the middle of a war zone, bringing hope to people terrified they could be killed by a missile strike at any moment.

The 42 staff members at the Beirut-based studios of media ministry SAT-7 (www.sat7usa.org) continue to report for work every day, despite deadly missile attacks on Lebanon's capital — a city of 2.4 million residents.

"Here in Beirut, the atmosphere is one of shock, fear, and deep uncertainty," said Maroun Bou Rached, executive director of the organization's Beirut studios. "People are anxious about future attacks... and, of course, they're worried about their loved ones, how to be safe and keep going."

SAT-7's two Arabic-language channels — one for adults, the other for children -- are broadcasting live from Beirut around the clock via satellite television and online services, reaching into homes and streaming on people's phones.

Lebanon-born Bou Rached said local studio staff in Beirut, all Christians, are "working tirelessly to bring hope and comfort during these dark times."

Programs encourage viewers to stay strong and look to God, Bou Rached said, as well as helping viewers cope with trauma and fear as the conflict in the Middle East escalates. In Lebanon, more than 2,000 people have been killed by recent air strikes and 1.2 million have been uprooted from their homes.

Cushioning Children from Emotional Trauma

The media organization is playing a crucial role in cushioning Beirut's children from the emotional and psychological trauma of recent attacks that have killed dozens, including civilians, in the capital. Children's programs provide encouragement from the Bible and a safe space where they can ask for prayer.

The responsibility, Bou Rached said, weighs heavily on his staff, who also worry about the safety of their own families.

"The biggest challenge of airing live programs in a war zone is unpredictability," he said. "We cannot predict what could happen next. It makes it difficult to maintain consistent broadcasts. There are safety risks for our staff. There is also the emotional strain on the team. It's not an easy job to do in this unstable (environment)."

'Desperate for Support'

People in Beirut are desperate for encouragement, especially spiritual support, Bou Rached said. This provides opportunities to talk about the Christian faith.

The network is experiencing a spike in people calling into its live programs and wanting to chat with counselors on its social media platforms.

"People are sharing their stories, their fears, requests for prayer, and more," said Bou Rached. "We've seen a surge in people seeking hope, comfort and guidance."

The network, which broadcasts in local languages across the Middle East and North Africa, has back-up plans in the event that live programs are interrupted, including airing pre-recorded shows. "We cannot (say) what could happen after one hour, two hours, or tomorrow," Bou Rached said.

"All is in God's hands."

His team will continue to produce live programs out of the Beirut studios "as long as it's possible and safe" to do so, he said.

Launched in 1996, SAT-7 USA (www.sat7usa.org) -- with its international headquarters in Cyprus -- broadcasts Christian and educational satellite television and online programs in the Middle East and North Africa. Its mission is to make the gospel available to everyone, and support the church in its life, work and witness for Jesus Christ. SAT-7 broadcasts 24/7 in Arabic, Farsi (Persian), Dari, and Turkish, using multiple satellite channels and online services.

