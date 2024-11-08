Hungary: ‘Trump Will End War In Ukraine’ (Worthy News Radio)

BUDAPEST (Worthy News) – Hungary’s controversial prime minister has expressed joy that Donald J. Trump will become the 47th president of the United States in part because it could help end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Use Up/Down Arrow keys to increase or decrease volume.

It’s no secret that most European Union leaders would have preferred Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.

But Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, is an exception. As a massive summit of 47 heads of state and other leaders began in Budapest, he described Trump’s win as a “much-needed victory of the world’.”

Orbán does not play by the EU’s rules. He’s long been criticized for his perceived authoritarianism and democratic backsliding. He cultivates close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin and has been a vocal critic of Western military aid to Ukraine.

Orbán believes the election of his close ally, Trump, will help Make Europe Great Again. He’s pleased that Trump opposes the war in Ukraine and could force Kyiv and Moscow to negotiate a peace deal.

He said Trump has had “a spectacular victory, perhaps the greatest comeback in Western political history” after “facing a potential prison term, confiscation of his assets and assassination attempts.”

Yet, “It’s a great encouragement to everyone who believes in will, struggle, perseverance, and hope for peace in the world,” Orbán stressed. “With Trump, there is now a great chance to defeat the pro-war forces and ensure that the pro-peace forces become a majority in the Western world by the end of the year.”

LOVE MUTUAL

The love seems mutual. Trump, eager to have an outspoken ally in the European Union, has praised Orban, who he’s met on several occasions.

Trump supports Orbán’s anti-migration and other ideological values.

The American leader even referenced Orban in a debate with his rival Kamala Harris.

“Viktor Orbán, one of the most respected men, they call him a strong man, he is a tough person and smart, the prime minister of Hungary,” recalled Trump.

“They said [to Orbán]: ‘Why is the whole world blowing up? Three years ago, it wasn’t? Why is it blowing up?’ He [Orbán] said: ‘Because you need Trump back as president. They were afraid of him. China was afraid; North Korea was afraid of him; Russia was afraid of him.”

Trump added that he doesn’t like the word ‘afraid’ “but I am just quoting Orbán.”

Yet back in Hungary, the opposition appears lukewarm to Trump’s victory.

CONCERNS REMAIN

Some opposition parliamentarians say they’re looking forward to working with him. However, the leader of Hungary’s liberal Momentum party said Trump’s economic and political goals “were contrary to Hungary’s interests.”

There are concerns among critics that the Trump presidency could rock world trade, further undermining Hungary’s already troubled economy and sharpening conflicts rather than smoothing them.

However, as long as Hungary’s rightwing prime minister remains in power, the transatlantic political bromance between these two controversial leaders looks set to continue.

Orbán said Thursday he celebrated his ally Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election by downing vodka — rather than champagne as he had previously promised.

He explained that he was visiting the ex-Soviet country Kyrgyzstan when news broke of Trump’s massive victory over Kamala Harris.

“I was in Kyrgyzstan when Donald Trump won the elections, where you have different traditions, so we were tapping into the vodka supply happily,” Orbán said after hosting a summit of European leaders in Budapest.

“We shared our joy over this fantastic result.”