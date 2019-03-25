Community

Just Say Something Hosts 31st Annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament!

Just Say Something, formally Greenville Family Partnership, will be hosting their 31st annual Red Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament on Monday, April 29th at the Green Valley Country Club.

The tournament strives to bring awareness to something that has taken over our country, the opioid epidemic. Substance use and addiction does not discriminate and we want to continue to empower youth, parents, and community to have open and honest conversations about drugs and alcohol.

Just Say Something will be the beneficiary of the tournament proceeds, enabling the organization to educate, prevent, and support youth and families in navigating a culture in which drugs are an everyday way o

Many sponsorship opportunities, team foursomes, and volunteer opportunities are available. If you would like to participate in any way, visit https://justsaysomethingsc.org/events or call Phil Clark at 864-467-4099.

-----------------

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behavior. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.