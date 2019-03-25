Community

LGBTQ Equality Act Will Ruin Women Sports in the USA

MADISON, Wis. -- On March 13, 2019, Nancy Pelosi proudly introduced the Equality Act which will be voted on during this session of Congress. Sexual orientation and gender identity would be protected under federal civil rights laws.

In 1964, the Civil Rights Act was passed to protect African-Americans. The Equality Act of 2019 would protect individuals who practice the sin of homosexuality.

Many state and local governments already have laws that protect LGBTQ individuals. The Equality Act would further codify those laws to make it more difficult for Christians to express their beliefs.

In sports, transgenders would be able to compete on women's teams to a greater degree. All schools and universities, including Christian ones, would be forced to accept homosexuals or lose federal funding. In the USA, transgenders could use any locker room or bathroom they choose.

Already, transgenders are wreaking havoc on sports. In Connecticut, two transgender high school students beat the girl competitors at the 2019 indoor championships in the sprints. A transgender became All-American at a recent NCAA D2 Indoor Championships.

Steve McConkey operates 4 Winds Christian Athletics, a Madison, Wisconsin worldwide ministry that stands up for Christian athletes.

"The Equality Act will allow women to be harassed by transgender athletes," states McConkey. "Transgender athletes will become more commonplace, taking the place of women on the winning platform, the ultimate discrimination against women. No matter how many scientists they get to promote their agenda, transgenders have physical advantages that can never be reversed by hormones or surgery."

In 2003, McConkey started fighting the International Olympic Committee for allowing transgenders in the Olympics. He was the only one who stood against this publicly.

From there, the transgender movement spread to state high schools, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, and the military. Steve has fought this LGBT agenda every step of the way.

Steve and his wife are the founders (1988) of and operate 4WCA. They started in world-class track and field ministries in 1981. From 1982 through 1992, Steve was a USA National Club Coach for Athletes in Action, Lay Witnesses for Christ, and 4 Winds Christian Athletics. Athletes were ranked eighty times.

In 1992, 4WCA dropped the team and started working with all world-class track and field athletes. In 2014, 4WCA started standing up worldwide for Christian athletes in every sport.

Steve graduated from Western Kentucky University (Master of Science-Public Health) and Minnesota State University, Mankato.

----------------------

SOURCE 4 Winds Christian Athletics