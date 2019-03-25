Community

The Diocese of Orange Brings a New Perspective to Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel

Limited-Time Exhibit Beginning April 13, at Orange County's New Christ Cathedral Campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -- The Diocese of Orange announced today the debut of MICHELANGELO'S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION, an immersive showcase of museum quality, near-life-size reproductions of the iconic master's frescos that adorn the Sistine Chapel in Rome. The exhibit makes its Orange County debut from April 13, 2019 through January 11, 2020 in Christ Cathedral's Cultural Center.

The breathtaking exhibit allows visitors to experience one of the world's greatest artistic achievements: Michelangelo's renowned ceiling frescos from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, reproduced in near-original size enabling viewers to get face to face with the artist's masterpieces. Through 34 reproductions artfully displayed in an engaging environment, this innovative presentation of world-renowned pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement bring audiences up close to the artwork; a perfect experience for those who have seen the pieces in their grandeur in Rome and want a closer look, or for those who have not made the trip but want to experience the wonder and beauty for themselves.

"We are thrilled to showcase this exquisite exhibit at Orange County's Christ Cathedral Campus," said Tracey Kincaid, head of communications for the Diocese of Orange. "This is a unique educational opportunity for both young and old to get an up-close-and-personal view of the great masterpieces that adorn Rome's Sistine Chapel."

Art lovers, history buffs, and the devout, will enjoy a contemporary and curated experience - uncluttered, self-paced and in-depth. Guests can enhance their experience by adding an optional audio guide, with narrative accompaniment available in four languages. Audio guides are available for $3 as well as $5 Augmented Reality goggle rentals, which when aimed at each fresco will initiate the audio guide and bring the art to life, giving visitors an additional exciting and interactive experience.

The Diocese of Orange is bringing this exhibit to the campus as part of a year- long celebration at Christ Cathedral, which is being dedicated in July after over a year of renovations on the building previously known as Crystal Cathedral (former home to the Reverend Robert Schuller's "Hour of Power"), which was purchased by the Diocese. The Cathedral, a worldwide center of worship and the heart of Catholicism in Southern California, will be open for Sunday masses only beginning in July, but the campus may be toured while visiting the exhibit.

The showcase is being produced by LA-based exhibition company SEE Global Entertainment, which acquired the rights to the fresco reproductions through an exclusive worldwide license from Bridgeman Images.

"After traveling around the world with the exhibition from the New York World Trade Center to the Vienna Votiv Cathedral to the Shanghai World Financial Center and beyond, we could not be more excited to bring this world-renowned masterpiece to our home state of California, and above all have the opportunity to showcase it on Orange County's gorgeous Christ Cathedral Campus," says Martin Biallas, President of SEE.

The exhibit will be open daily from April 13, 2019 through January 11, 2020 in The Cultural Center at Christ Cathedral, 13280 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, Calif. 92840. Ticket prices start at $18 and are available in advance at www.sistineexhibit.com. Day of tickets are also available for sale at the Cathedral's Box Office. Special rates are available for students, seniors and members of the military and parties of 10 or more. The exhibit space is also available for private or corporate events. For more information please visit www.sistineexhibit.com.