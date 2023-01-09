Health

Covid Hospitals: Who Calls the Shots on Your Life?

Grace Schara’s life ended in late 2021 in a Covid hospital in Wisconsin. Her doctor had issued a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order, so hospital staff did not revive her as her life ebbed away. But her family claims the DNR violated state law, as they knew nothing about it and tried desperately and unsuccessfully to rescind it before her death.

After conducting an investigation, the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional services, the agency charged with ensuring public safety, ruled that state laws governing DNR do not apply to physicians in non-emergency hospital settings.

Scott Schara, Grace’s father, says that is a blatant falsehood. “They are not interested in the uncovering of facts, but are concerned about protecting doctors and hospitals,” he wrote in a recent press release. “When the investigative body is protecting the institutions they’re supposed to be investigating, there can be no justice. This is a system rife with conflicts of interest propagated by the government itself through its COVID bonuses and monetization program where hospitals are rewarded for COVID deaths.”

Schara visited with The New American to discuss this latest development as well as new evidence he has unearthed that government is resurrecting the “Death Panels” of the Obamacare years, using Covid as an excuse. The Department of Health and Human Services created the Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee (MEDCAC) on November 23. The committee will decide who gets care, and how much they get. Schara explains what this means for all Americans, not just the elderly and disabled. “Covid is the cover to move the euthanasia agenda on the fast track,” Schara maintains.