Letters to the Editor

South Carolina Should "Go" Sanctuary State!

California seems to be 'getting away' with being a Sanctuary State: they seem to be able to determine just which federal laws they want to obey/accept, and which laws they want to negate and 'do their own thing.'

Well, it's about time for South Carolina to do some of it's own 'sanctuary state', such as, 1) Marriage is between a man and a woman, ie, no same-sex marriage; 2) No abortion, except for protecting (truly) the life of the mother; 3) No driver licenses, no welfare, no food stamps, no free housing for illegals (except voluntary, private charity); 4) and so forth.

Hey, are you aware that the State of Missouri in 2007 designated English as the official language, so that no individual has the right to demand government services in a language other than English; in 2008, a measure was passed requiring the Highway Patrol and other law officials to verify the immigration status of any person arrested, etc.; that institutions of higher learning can not award financial aid to illegals; and that illegals do not have access to taxpayer benefits such as food stamps or health care through Missouri Health Net.

The point is, illegals in the State of Missouri have to play by Missouri's rules, and not by rules/regulations as dictated by Federals authorities and/or federals courts (many of such decisions being holey arbitrary if not arguably unconstitutional).

Hey, South Carolina, let's go "Sanctuary!"