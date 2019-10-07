Letters to the Editor

A Morally Blinded America

America has failed to put God first. In so doing we forgot that “God is love” and that he commanded us to love Him with all our heart, soul, and mind.

We are to love God because He loves us, and because He formed each one of us in our mother’s womb and gave us life. Each person God formed he made a male, or a female, according to his purpose.

God puts life (a soul/spirit) in each tiny mortal body in the womb. He gives each person created “free-will” but He expects obedience and allegiance in return.

The Holy Bible contains the moral guidance God gave to Mankind to live by. It is the Word of God, and He directed Man to spread that Word to all the world.

But while some of God’s people in America are doing a great job spreading the Word to countries abroad, we neglected America. Now a large part of America is morally and spiritually blind.

Instead of loving God and our fellow-man there is hate in too many people’s heart.

Moral corruption abounds in America. This is the result of America, and the world, following foolish Man instead of God.

Example of this is how Democrats, and some news organizations, are trying to destroy President Donald Trump. God’s Word in Matthew 5:43-44 Jesus said, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemy, bless those who curse you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you.”

In Rules for Radicals, Saul Alinsky says, “Go after people” “people hurt faster,” ”keep pressure on. Never let up.” Sounds familiar?