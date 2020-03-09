Michelle Malkin

What Part of 'NO AMNESTY' Doesn't DC Understand?

The rumblings from the Beltway are ominous, my fellow Americans. As the U.S Supreme Court prepares to rule on President Donald Trump's termination of the Obama administration amnesty and work permits for 800,000 young illegal immigrants sometime between now and June 2020, all the usual open-borders special interests are lobbying for a "DACA deal" in Congress.

I am hearing that big business and big tech are pressuring the White House to attach a mass illegal immigrant pardon to Jared Kushner's so-called immigration reform plan, which would tinker here and there with tighter enforcement but ultimately maintain (or even increase) the yearly allotment of 1 million annual green cards to satisfy the Chamber of Commerce and Mick Mulvaney's insatiable appetite for more cheap foreign workers.

Let me make this crystal clear: An amnesty for DREAMERs is a total nonstarter. This is not just a deal killer. It's a reelection killer. Whoever is whispering in Trump's ear needs to be shoved aside, tied to an anvil and dumped in the Potomac.

The libertarian Koch-funded LIBRE Initiative, Americans for Prosperity and Apple CEO Tim Cook are at the forefront of pushing the DACA deal. Supposedly, conservative members of Congress are also cooking up ways to allow Obama's DACA recipients to stay, including GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, whose Secure and Succeed Act promises a "pathway to citizenship" for those 800,000 immigrants here illegally. It's backed by 39 other Republicans.

Enough is enough. I will repeat what I've repeated over the past two decades of amnesty betrayals of the American people:

Amnesty begets more amnesty.

Since the Reagan administration, there have been seven illegal immigrant amnesties passed into law since 1986:

--The 1986 Immigration and Reform Control Act blanket amnesty for an estimated 2.7 million illegal immigrants.

--1994: The "Section 245(i)" temporary rolling amnesty for 578,000 illegal immigrants.

--1997: Extension of the Section 245(i) amnesty.

--1997: The Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act for nearly one million illegal immigrants from Central America.

--1998: The Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act amnesty for 125,000 illegal immigrants from Haiti.

--2000: Extension of amnesty for some 400,000 illegal immigrants who claimed eligibility under the 1986 act.

--2000: The Legal Immigration Family Equity Act, which included a restoration of the rolling Section 245(i) amnesty for 900,000 illegal immigrants.

And, of course, most recently, the Trump administration buried an amnesty for thousands of Liberian illegal immigrants in the latest 2020 National Defense Authorization Act -- championed by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Not one of those amnesties was associated with a decline in illegal immigration. On the contrary, the number of illegal immigrants in the U.S. has tripled since President Reagan signed the first amnesty in 1986. The total effect of the amnesties was even larger because relatives later joined amnesty recipients, and this number was multiplied by an unknown number of children born to amnesty recipients who then acquired automatic U.S. citizenship.

All of these amnesties, on top of uncontrolled mass migration of legal immigrant, aren't just turning California and Virginia and Texas blue. They are turning all of America blue. Every American should be seeing red about it and raising their voice against the coming, unforgivable betrayal of the MAGA doctrine. This isn't making American great again. It's making America disappear.

What part of "NO AMNESTY" doesn't D.C. understand?