Thousands of Petitions Delivered to Georgia Governor

NORCROSS, Ga. -- A broad-based and diverse coalition of Georgia pro-life organizations today delivered more than 4,000 petitions calling on Governor Kemp to convene a legislative special session to adopt a Personhood amendment to the state constitution.



"Pre-born children are still dying in the womb in Georgia because of flaws in the heartbeat law. Governor Kemp has the power to end this tragedy by taking the lead in adopting such an amendment," said Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) President Ricardo Davis.





Currently, there are 13 abortion mills still operating in Georgia. The problem is compounded by the fact that expectant mothers from states with stronger protections for the pre-born, such as Alabama, Mississippi, and Texas, are making Georgia an abortion destination state. In fact, data from sidewalk counselors suggest that these 13 abortion mills are potentially killing an average of 195 children each business day.



In addition, chemical abortions, which represent more than half of all abortions, are still legal in Georgia. Further contributing to a lack of protection is the dismal track record Georgia's regulating agencies have for monitoring, investigating, and prosecuting abortuaries that violate existing Georgia laws.



"While candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams is calling for unrestricted abortion in Georgia ---an endless slaughter of innocent life, we're calling on Governor Kemp to live up to the proclamation he made when signing the LIFE Act that 'all life is worthy of protection.' The Supreme Court's Dobbs opinions opened the way for Kemp to deliver on his proclamation statement," Davis added.



A Personhood amendment will provide protection, equal justice, and equal rights for all innocent human life at any stage of development, age, medical condition, manner of conception or race.



The current situation is especially cruel for the black community. The CDC reports that roughly 32% of all U.S. abortions since 1973 have been performed on black women. Based on the January 2020 estimate that there have been 61.6 million abortions in the United States since 1973, we can deduce that almost 20 million of them were performed on black babies. As of July 2019, the black population in the U.S. stood somewhere around 44 million, which means that abortion has reduced the size of the black community by more than 30% (Source: Abort73.com).



The Georgians Ending Abortion coalition seeks to advance the legal recognition of the personhood of every human being, which would protect every child from death by elective abortion.