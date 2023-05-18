News

Eagle Forum Calls on Elected Leaders to Get USA out of WHO

Today, Eagle Forum is joining the Sovereignty Coalition and like-minded Congressmen to call on our nation’s leaders to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization (WHO). As the WHO moves forward with its plan to make itself the global health authority, Eagle Forum members are prepared to fight to retain our American sovereignty and freedoms.

Backed by communist China, the WHO is seeking complete authority during future pandemics and whatever it deems to be a ‘public health emergency’. Its recent Covid response of pushing nationwide lockdowns, mask and vaccination mandates, and dangerous medical techniques stripped Americans of their livelihoods and well-being. School-aged children are now behind in basic skills due to forced at-home learning while an unprecedented number of small children are suffering from speech and social delays due to masking and social distancing. Family and personal autonomy were ignored and abused. We will not allow the international busybodies to control our families!

The WHO also participated in the cover-up of the origins of the COVID-19 virus. The organization refused to investigate the suspected Wuhan lab leak in a timely manner. Meanwhile, whistleblowers in China were losing their lives when trying to share the truth.

Our Founding Fathers risked their lives to create a sovereign nation devoid of any other entity’s rule. We cannot stand silent as a power-hungry, political organization seeks to usurp the rights of independent nations. Eagle Forum founder Phyllis Schlafly consistently shed light on the threats to our sovereignty. We continue that fight.

Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC), other Members of Congress, and the Sovereignty Coalition will hold a press conference today, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3 pm ET in the United States Capitol to call on our nation’s leaders to defund the WHO, remove the US from the WHO and refuse to participate in their communist agenda. Viewers can watch the live stream of the event HERE.