Get US Out! of the World Health Organization (WHO)

URGENT; ACT NOW:The WHO’s threat to national sovereignty and individual freedom is becoming increasingly blatant and obvious. Not only is the WHO effectively controlled by Communist China and other subversive globalist interests, but it is actively seeking greater, totalitarian control over its member nations, along with all of humanity. If the WHO gets its way, U.S. national sovereignty will become a thing of the past, and the WHO will have total power to mandate vaccinations, impose vaccine passports, and implement a digital health ID — worse, the Biden administration is trying to help the WHO achieve its tyrannical goals.

Congress can and must act! U.S. Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) has introduced the WHO Withdrawal Act (H.R. 79), Chip Roy (R-Texas) has reintroduced the No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act (H.R. 343), and Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has introduced the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act (S. 444). Respectively, these bills would withdraw the U.S. from the WHO and end all U.S. funding for the WHO — significantly hampering its planned power grab. Contact your U.S. representative and senators, urging them to support these bills, and to defund and withdraw from the WHO!

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to implement a global pandemic treaty, as well as dangerous amendments to its International Health Regulations (IHR) — these will further enable Covid medical tyranny while amounting to yet another step toward a one-world government.

The Threat

The WHO is working on “a global process to draft and negotiate” an agreement “to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

In February 2023, the WHO published a draft of its planned global pandemic treaty, the “Zero Draft of the International Instrument on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response.” This agreement, if implemented, would dramatically increase the WHO’s power, making its edicts (including in response to “pandemics”) legally binding on its member states, putting Americans under the control of its authoritarian bureaucrats. Furthermore, this proposed treaty would massively expand the global surveillance state, making it easier for government to control every aspect of our lives. Worse, the Biden administration is attempting to impose this treaty on the American people without ratification by a two-thirds majority of the U.S. Senate.

Another WHO working draft of the proposed treaty also illustrates the WHO’s push for world government; it emphasizes “solidarity,” meaning “[i]ntensified international cooperation,” and it floats increased “collaboration and cooperation across the United Nations system and other international and regional intergovernmental organizations and non-State actors and bodies as a means of strengthening the [agreement’s] implementation.” Furthermore, it promotes “universal health coverage” and could threaten free speech. Last, but not least, the WHO stated that it could expand the agreement’s scope to go beyond pandemics, and be implemented at the UN level. This treaty threatens our God-given freedoms protected by the Constitution.

Any “pandemic treaty” is a threat for the following reasons:

It will further erode U.S. national sovereignty, giving foreign bureaucrats greater control over domestic policy. It would also amount to yet another step toward a tyrannical one-world government.

It will further expand the WHO’s ability to dictate health policy worldwide, making it easier for the Deep State to impose its tyrannical “health” measures on the global populace.

It will enable the creation of global “health passes,” thereby restricting travel and certain activities to only those who have been vaccinated or who are in compliance with the WHO’s “health” dictates. These so-called “health passes” will further compromise individuals’ medical privacy and lay the groundwork for a biomedical security regime.

Enable “global coordinated actions” to censor those who dissent from the Deep State’s narratives — all in the name of “public health.”

American taxpayer money would likely be diverted to enable the implementation of the treaty’s dictates.

This is not the only WHO threat to liberty. Additionally, the U.S. proposed amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR). These amendments would also strengthen the WHO’s ability to take unilateral actions and meddle in countries’ internal affairs, and they could lead to an expansion of the CDC’s power to detain Americans for medical reasons. Although the WHO temporarily withdrew most of the amendments, it is still planning on amending the IHR and submitting similar amendments to be voted on in May 2023. Additionally, the WHO continues to work on its proposed pandemic treaty and could potentially merge the IHR amendments into it. These amendments, combined with the proposed pandemic treaty, constitute a massive threat to liberty by the WHO.

In January 2023, the WHO’s International Health Regulations Review Committee (IHRRC) met to finalize the proposed IHR amendments, which will further enable Covid medical tyranny (including vaccine passports) and empower international bureaucracy at the expense of American sovereignty. The World Health Assembly would then consider these amendments at its next meeting in late May. Already, the WHO recently considered recommending travel checks in response to a new strain of Covid.

The Deep State, which weaponized Covid to implement its tyrannical agenda, has been pushing for a global pandemic treaty for some time already. For example, in an April 3, 2020 op-ed, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger stated that, “Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program.” Additionally, Bill Gates has called for strengthening the WHO, while the organization’s own director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has called for a “stronger” and “empowered” WHO.

The Solution (for Congress)

The WHO’s pandemic treaty must be stopped — and Congress must act! First, it must enact H.R. 79, the WHO Withdrawal Act, and H.R. 343, the No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act. As implied by the title, these bills would, respectively, withdraw the U.S. from the WHO, and end all U.S. funding for the WHO. The U.S. is one of the largest funders of the WHO, giving $700 million in 2020-21, so these bills would have a significant impact in hampering the WHO’s power grab. (Additionally, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has introduced S. 444, the “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act,” which would prevent the Biden administration from attempting to implement the WHO’s schemes without Senate ratification.)

Second, Congress must reintroduce and pass the American Sovereignty Restoration Act to fully withdraw the U.S. from the United Nations and every associated entity like the WHO. Although the WHO’s power grab seriously threatens American sovereignty and liberty, the root of this threat lies in the U.S.’s membership in the UN itself. The UN’s very purpose is to establish a one-world government at the expense of its members’ expense; withdrawal is imperative!

The U.S. Constitution is clear about what Congress must do. Article VI, for example, duty-bounds members of Congress by their oath to “to support this Constitution.” Additionally, Treaties must also be subject to, and bound by, the limitations of the Constitution.

In a letter, dated September 7, 1803, then-President Thomas Jefferson wrote: “I say the same as to the opinion of those who consider the grant of the treaty making power as boundless. if it is, then we have no constitution.” This was further affirmed by the Supreme Court of the United States, in Reid v. Covert (1956), in which the Court correctly ruled:

It would be manifestly contrary to the objectives of those who created the Constitution, as well as those who were responsible for the Bill of Rights – let alone alien to our entire constitutional history and tradition – to construe Article VI as permitting the United States to exercise power under an international agreement without observing constitutional prohibitions.

The Court further explained, “It would be completely anomalous to say that a treaty need not comply with the Constitution when such an agreement can be overridden by a statute that must conform to that instrument.” Congress must follow the Constitution and reject the WHO’s constitutionally egregious power grabs.

Contact your U.S. representative and senators and urge them to enact H.R. 79, the “WHO Withdrawal Act,” H.R. 343, the “No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act,” and S. 444, the “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act,” to stop the implementation and/or enforcement of the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty, along with the proposed amendments to the WHO’s IHR.