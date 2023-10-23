News

NASCAR Driver JJ Yeley Joins Forces with International Fellowship of Christians and Jews to 'Race to Support Israel' Amidst Ongoing Conflict

CHICAGO -- NASCAR driver JJ Yeley proudly announces his partnership with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) to launch a shared campaign, "Race to Support Israel," to help drive awareness and raise vital funds to support the organization's emergency aid efforts following the devastating attacks by Hamas against Israel last week.



JJ Yeley will represent The Fellowship in two NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series races, commencing with the highly anticipated Contender Boats 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21, 2023 and including the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Martinsville -Virginia on October 28-29, 2023.

The partnership was prompted by the recent massive attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists, which have deeply affected the people of Israel and led to all-out war. Yeley, a dedicated Christian, felt a profound connection to The Fellowship's mission and was compelled to extend a helping hand in any way he could.



"As a Christian, my faith has always been a guiding light for me. Partnering with The Fellowship to support Israel during these trying times is not just an opportunity, but a calling. Together, we are making a difference by providing tangible assistance to those in need," he said.



Throughout the partnership, Yeley and The Fellowship will raise awareness of the situation in Israel and drive vital fundraising efforts to support those in need. All funds will be directed towards providing lifesaving care and aid, including the placement of bomb shelters and delivering emergency aid and basic needs to evacuees and the elderly, including food, water, clothing and medicine, and providing first responders and volunteers with essential emergency gear like flak jackets, flashlights, medical equipment to treat the wounded.



Yael Eckstein, The Fellowship’s president and CEO, expressed gratitude for the new alliance. "We are so inspired and encouraged by JJ's action, and thrilled that he extended his helping hand in partnership," she said. "Our ministry was founded 40 years ago dedicated to building bridges of understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews, and this partnership is a shining example of that. We look forward to working together to bless Israel in the time of her greatest need."



Together, Yeley and the Fellowship call upon the NASCAR community, and all who care about Israel and her people, to join us in the race to raise awareness and support for Israel. Donations can be made securely on The Fellowship's website at www.ifcj.org. Every contribution, big or small, will contribute to the betterment and rebuilding of countless lives.



About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews:

For 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been leading efforts to build bridges between Christians and Jews and provide humanitarian care and lifesaving aid for Israel and the Jewish people. Through the generosity and loyalty each year of its donors, partners, and staff, The Fellowship helps over 1 million people living in poverty, has provided nearly 3,000 bomb shelters for security, and has helped 770,000 make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel. The Fellowship celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, continuing a mission to bless Israel and the Jewish people – like our world has never seen.



About JJ Yeley:

JJ Yeley is a well-known NASCAR driver renowned for his passion and commitment to the sport. He brings his talent and dedication to the track, coupled with a deep Christian faith that motivates him to make a positive impact on and off the racing circuit. JJ Yeley is proud to partner with The Fellowship in support of Israel during these challenging times.



