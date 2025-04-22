News

House Leadership Caters to the Left At the Expense of Your Daughters...

As the first year of this session draws to a close, a litany of key issues remain stagnant, even issues House Leadership purportedly supports begging the question: why aren’t they prioritizing their own espoused priorities?

One key issue which we want to highlight is the protection of female spaces, which is an extension of the Save Women’s Sports bill that SCFC founding member, Ashley Trantham, passed in 2022. Protecting girls' spaces like locker rooms and school bathrooms is supported by the Trump Administration as well as nearly all Republicans, and has been filed again this year by Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope (York). Yet, Judiciary Chairman, Weston Newton (Beaufort), refuses to move the bill, which would ultimately strengthen parental rights in South Carolina as well as protect our ladies in private spaces.

Chairman Newton is also the same alleged Republican who refuses to move pro-life legislation, has appointed a Planned Parenthood-endorsed Democrat to a Subcommittee Chairmanship, and is currently fighting tooth and nail with conservatives to move tax subsidies for woke Hollywood film companies. The latter is the crux of his issue with protecting lady’s spaces: the leftist film companies he is using your tax dollars to coax to film in South Carolina will not come if we stand for sanity and protect women’s spaces from the leftist gender mob.

Chairman Newton’s track record this year includes failing to protect the unborn, failing to protect young ladies, and subsidizing the attack on our traditional values and culture with your own money.

Our solution is simple: Speaker Murrell Smith must demand Chairman Newton move both pro-life legislation and the protection of female spaces legislation immediately or remove him as Chairman of the Committee.

It’s time to bring sanity back to the chamber, stand up for the most vulnerable, protect parent’s God-given rights to raise their children, and stop subsidizing the attack on our values with our own money. The House Republican Caucus claimed this legislation was one of the pillars of their platform, it’s time to make good on that promise and move the legislation.