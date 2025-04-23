News

REAL ID Is Here: What You Need to Know Before May 7, 2025

What Is the REAL ID? The REAL ID is a federally compliant driver’s license or identification card that meets security standards set by the REAL ID Act of 2005. These standards were passed by Congress to strengthen ID verification in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Starting May 7, 2025, you’ll need a REAL ID (or another TSA-approved form of ID such as a passport) to:

Board any commercial domestic flight

Enter federal buildings

Access nuclear power plants

How Do You Know If You Have a REAL ID? REAL ID-compliant cards have a star in the upper right-hand corner. If your ID does not have the star, you’ll need to upgrade it.

How to Get a REAL ID To obtain your REAL ID, visit your local DMV or state licensing agency with the following documents:

Proof of Identity (e.g., a valid passport or birth certificate) Proof of Social Security Number (e.g., Social Security card, W-2) Two Proofs of Residency (e.g., utility bill, lease agreement)

Some states allow you to start the application online before completing the process in person. Make sure your documents are originals or certified copies – photocopies won’t be accepted.

Tips for a Smooth Process:

Make an appointment to avoid long wait times

Double-check your documents before your visit

Apply early to avoid last-minute travel hiccups

Need More Info? Visit these official resources for state-specific guidance:

Final Reminder: REAL ID enforcement starts May 7, 2025. Don’t wait until the last minute—upgrade your ID today and travel stress-free tomorrow!

-----------------------------

Checkout Joey Hudson's Just the TruthCheckout Joey Hudson's Just the Truth

Joey Hudson is a conservative Christian, statesman, and experienced businessman who also happens to have a podcast. As the former host of The Morning Answer! on 94.5 WGTK The Answer in Greenville, South Carolina, Joey has parlayed decades of broadcast and speaking experience into a new daily podcast, Just The Truth.