Woman Sues Marine Who Allegedly Poisoned Her Drink with 10 Abortion Pills

Liana Davis, a Texas woman, has become the latest victim of a disturbing case of the abortion pill being used against her, and she’s taking her pain to court.

Her lawsuit alleges that Christopher Cooprider, a 34-year-old U.S. Marine, impregnated her and repeatedly pressured her to “get rid” of the baby, despite her firm refusals. According to the federal lawsuit, Davis has accused Cooprider of dissolving at least 10 misoprostol pills into a drink he gave her at her Corpus Christi home while she was eight weeks pregnant with his child.

Cooprider was informed of Davis’s pregnancy in January and almost immediately started demanding her to “get rid of it.” Eventually, he decided to purchase the abortion pills from an international online vendor called Aid Access without Davis’s consent. He told Davis that the abortions pills are “safe and reliable,” including only “minor setbacks like stomach pain, cramps, nausea, [and] bleeding.” However, the harrowing aftermath recorded was anything but.

It only took 30 minutes after drinking the spiked beverage for Davis to start “hemorrhaging and cramping.” She asked for help, but the documents state that Cooprider fled the scene and was unreachable. “I am gushing blood. Please hurry,” read a text from Davis, sent to Cooprider at 12:30 a.m. But he never responded. So, Davis’s disabled mother ultimately took an Uber to Davis’s house to watch her three sleeping children from a previous marriage so a neighbor could take Davis to the hospital. The documents note that Joy, Davis’s unborn daughter, did not survive.

Leading up to this, other text messages reveal that Cooprider callously referred to the unborn baby girl as a “thing” and a “monstrosity,” telling Davis, “We’re not in love. It would be messed up to bring a child into the world without both parents raising them.” Davis responded with raw emotion: “Every time you say ‘get rid of it’ it’s like an electric shock. I literally feel like I’m going down the steepest hill on a roller coaster when I read that.” Despite her pleas, Cooprider persisted, allegedly threatening to testify against her in a custody battle for her three children.

After receiving the pills, Cooprider took them to Davis’s house — on several occasions — demanding she “kill” their daughter. Upon Davis’s refusal, Cooprider left the pills behind, allegedly hoping Davis would change her mind. She never did. Come April, Cooprider seemed to have scaled back. The lawsuit notes how he proposed a “trust-building” night where the two could drink warm tea and reconnect. This, the suit states, was the very night he poisoned her. It wasn’t until she returned home from the hospital that Davis found the open box of abortion pills Cooprider left, which were given to Corpus Christi police.

The wrongful death lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from Cooprider, Aid Access, and its founder, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, holding them accountable for the devastating loss of Davis’s unborn child. According to NBC News, “The Corpus Christi Police Department said there are no active investigations involving Cooprider,” and “the Marine Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.” Cooprider declined to comment as well.

This comes as pushback concerning the abortion pills grows — specifically the fact that they can be easily mailed to one’s door. According to a new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Aid Access shipped 118,000 chemical abortion pill packs into the U.S. between July of 2023 and September of 2024. As Family Research Council President Tony Perkins shared on X, “The Trump administration must take action now.” He cited several concerns at play: “1 in 10 women suffer severe complications from the abortion pill. Traffickers and others use easy drug access to control women and kill unborn children. State laws are being trampled.”

Echoing this, Mary Szoch, director of FRC’s Center for Human Dignity, was appalled by this report, and she tied it back to Biden era decisions. As she told The Washington Stand, “Like so many policies the Biden administration enacted, the Biden DOJ’s opinion on Comstock has brought about immense pain and suffering, and in this case, the death of a beloved unborn child.”

Szoch continued, “The Trump administration should immediately enforce the Comstock Act, which makes it illegal to mail mifepristone.” However, she added, “that alone is not enough to keep women and unborn children safe from this horrific drug.” Szoch noted that Davis’s case is a reminder of this, remarking that Cooprider “drugged his girlfriend with 10 doses of the abortion drug,” which means her life as well as the baby’s were at risk from the moment those pills were ingested.

“While the FDA reexamines the approval of mifepristone,” Szoch stated, “which if conducted unbiasedly will result in the repeal of the approval, the FDA should immediately reinstate the original safeguards for women — requiring in-person dispensing of the drug. Women in America are not safe from mifepristone as long as it remains on the market. We look forward to the day when this injustice is corrected.”