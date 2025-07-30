News

USCIRF Releases Report on Religious Freedom in Iran

WASHINGTON — The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) releases the following report:

Iran Country Update – This report evaluates the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continued violations of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) both domestically and abroad. It highlights the government’s recent targeting of religious minorities—including Baha’is, Jews, Christians, Sunnis, and other non-Muslim minority groups—in the wake of a June 2025 military escalation. It assesses the state’s FoRB violations targeting religious minorities and restrictions on FoRB particularly affecting women and girls. The report also details Iran’s global campaign to target Jewish sites and people abroad through antisemitic propaganda and physical attacks.

In its 2025 Annual Report, USCIRF recommended that the U.S. Department of State designate Iran as a “Country of Particular Concern,” or CPC, for engaging in systematic, egregious, and ongoing violations of religious freedom.