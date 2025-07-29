Times Examiner Facebook Logo

President Trump Promised to End Child Sexual Mutilation — and He Delivered

By The White House

During his campaign, President Donald J. Trump repeatedly pledged to end the irreversible chemical and surgical mutilation of our children: “We are not going to allow child sexual mutilation.”

For years, politicians have promised to end the barbaric, pseudoscientific practice — but President Trump is the only one who has actually delivered.

This week, Yale New Haven Health and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center announced they are ending their so-called “gender-affirming care services.” They join a growing list of health systems across the country following President Trump’s executive action.

  • Phoenix Children’s Hospital stopped providing puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors.
  • Stanford Medicine ended sex-change surgeries for minors.
  • Children’s Hospital Los Angeles closed its “Center for Transyouth Health and Development and Gender-Affirming Care.”
  • Denver Health suspended sex change surgeries for patients under 19.
  • UCHealth ended so-called “gender-affirming services” for patients under 19.
  • Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago stopped sex-change surgeries for patients under 19.
  • UChicago suspended so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors.
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital stopped sex-change surgeries for minors.
  • Rush Medical Center halted gender-affirming care for new patients under 18.
  • In New York City, Mount Sinai and New York-Presbyterian both curbed so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors.
  • In Pennsylvania, Penn State Health, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and the University of Pennsylvania Health System all stopped so-called “gender-affirming care” for patients under 19.
  • The Hospital of Richmond at VCU Health halted so-called “gender-affirming care” for new patients under 19.
  • Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters suspended hormone therapy and puberty blockers for gender-affirming care in children under 19.
  • Seattle Children’s Hospital stopped providing so-called “gender-affirming surgery” to patients under 19.
  • In Washington, D.C., Children’s National Hospital “paused” prescribing puberty blockers and hormone therapies for minors.
  • Kaiser Permanente paused sex-change surgeries for patients under 19 across all its hospitals and surgical centers.

 

