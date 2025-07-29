News

President Trump Promised to End Child Sexual Mutilation — and He Delivered

During his campaign, President Donald J. Trump repeatedly pledged to end the irreversible chemical and surgical mutilation of our children: “We are not going to allow child sexual mutilation.”

For years, politicians have promised to end the barbaric, pseudoscientific practice — but President Trump is the only one who has actually delivered.

This week, Yale New Haven Health and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center announced they are ending their so-called “gender-affirming care services.” They join a growing list of health systems across the country following President Trump’s executive action.