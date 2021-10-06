News

An Agenda for World Domination – Or Am I Just a Nut?

For the better part of thirty years I have been trying to sound the alarm over the dangers of Agenda 21 to human society. For my efforts I have been labeled a conspiracy theorists, spreading fear and hate against a reasonable and sound desire to simply protect the environment for future generations.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has issued four separate reports on me. I’ve been attacked on the front page of the Sunday New York Times. Atlantic Magazine scoffed that we Anti-Agenda 21 nuts declared that the UN was using “bike paths to achieve world domination.” And Newsweek called us Extremists who are spreading untruths about Agenda 21 to discredit the UN by claiming it is a attempting to enforce a New World Order to “seize private property and advance the causes of communism and to crush all dissent.” And on and on the charges have gone.

The funny thing about those charges is that all I have ever done is quote the proponents of Agenda 21 and its policy of Sustainable Development. It started with Agenda 21, then we got a remake called Agenda 2030, followed by the Green New Deal, and most recently the Great Reset. In every case, proponents assure us it’s all just a progressive (and voluntary) drive toward a better life for everyone.

Well, is it? I have an idea! Why don’t I let them tell us in their own words – you know – the ones I’ve been quoting for the past thirty years. Then you can decide for yourselves – conspiracy theory – or threat to all human society?

IN THEIR OWN WORDS – NOT MINE!

Comprehensive Blue Print for the Reorganization of Human Society

“The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All of these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be over come. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.” Club of Rome

“Effective execution of Agenda 21 will require a profound reorientation of all human society, unlike anything the world has ever experienced. A major shift in the priorities of both governments and individuals and an unprecedented redeployment of human and financial resources. This shift will demand that a concern for the environmental consequences of every human action be integrated into individual and collective decision-making at every level.” United Nations on Agenda 21

“Current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class – involving high meat intake, use of fossil fuels, appliances, air-conditioning, and suburban housing – are not sustainable.” Maurice Strong, Chairman UN Earth Summit 1992

“We must go through a wrenching transformation to rid us of the horrors of the Twentieth Century’s Industrial Revolution.” Al Gore, Earth in the Balance

Climate Change – Truth or Fiction – It Doesn’t Matter

“We’ve got to ride this global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic and environmental policy.”

Timothy Wirth (President, United Nations Foundation)

“No matter if the science of global warming is all phony…climate change provides the greatest opportunity to bring about justice and equality in the world.”

Christine Stewart (Former Canadian Minister of the Environment)

“It doesn’t matter what is true. It only matters what people believe is true.”

Paul Watson (co-founder of Green Peace.)

“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the industrial revolution.”

Christiana Figueres (Executive Secretary, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change)

Population Control – Get Rid of the Worthless Humans

“My three main goals would be to reduce human population to about 100 million world-wide, destroy the industrial infrastructure and see wilderness, with its full complement of species returning throughout the world…”

Dave Foreman (Co-founder of Earth First)

“The native ecosystems and the collective needs of non-human species must take precedence over the needs and desires of humans.”

Reed Noss, (A Creator of the Wildlands Project)

“Human beings, as a species have no more value than slugs.”

John Davis (Editor of Earth First Journal).

“Among environmentalists sharing two or three beers, the notion is quite common that, if only some calamity could wipe out the human race, other species might once again have a chance.” Richard Conniff (Audubon Magazine)

“If I were reincarnated I would wish to return to Earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels.” Prince Phillip (World Wildlife Fund)

“Childbearing should be a punishable crime against society, unless the parents hold a government license. All potential parents should be required to use contraceptive chemicals, the government issuing antidotes to citizens chosen for childbearing.”

David Brower, Sierra Club

Sustainable = Globalism

“All countries and all stakeholders, acting in collaborative partnership, will implement this plan… We are determined to take the bold and transformative steps which are urgently needed to shift the world onto a sustainable and resilient path. As we embark on this collective journey, we pledge that no one will be left behind.”

Preamble to Agenda 2030

“The emerging ‘environmentalization’ of our civilization and the need for vigorous action in the interest of the entire global community will inevitably have multiple political consequences. Perhaps the most important of them will be a gradual change in the status of the United Nations. Inevitably, it must assume some aspects of world government.” Mikhail Gorbachev (address to the State of the World Forum)

“A massive campaign must be launched to de-develop the United States. De-Development means bringing our economic system into line with the realities of ecology and the world resource situation.” Paul Ehrlich (Prof of Population Studies, Stanford U.)

Enforcing the Global Agenda Locally

“Regionalism must precede Globalism. We foresee a seamless system of governance from local communities, individual states, regional unions, and up through the United Nations itself.” UN Commission on Global Governance

“No one fully understands how, or even if, sustainable development can be achieved. However, there is growing consensus that it must be accomplished at the local level if it is to be achieved on a global basis.”

The Local Agenda 21 Planning Guide, published by ICLEA, 1996

“We believe planning should be a tool for allocating resources…and eliminating the great inequalities of wealth and power in our society…because the free market has proven incapable of doing this.” Statement of Principles, Plannersnetwork.org, American Planning Association.

Resetting the Entire Economic System

“What then is the most effective transition strategy? The essential aim is not to fight against consumer-capitalist society, but to build the alternative to it.”

Author Ted Trainer, Transition to a Sustainable and Just World.

“Simply shutting down the economy is not going to get us to our goal. So, just like we need innovation for COVID-19, we also need to get rid of emissions from all the different sectors and bring down climate change… This crosses many areas, transportation, industry, electricity, all those things, and agriculture – contribute to emissions…”

Bill Gates on the Covid lockdowns.

“Individual rights will have to take a back seat to the collective.”

Harvey Ruvin (ICLEI)

“The right to full employment and ending unemployment by guaranteeing a job at a living wage in a safe workplace, empowered by labor unions; single-payer Medicare for all, tuition-free education from pre-school to college, and the right to affordable housing.” The Economic Bill Of Rights – the Green New Deal

“Within a year, 77% of institutional investors intend to stop buying into companies that aren’t, in some way, Sustainable. If it’s not done by following Sustainable rules, it will not be financed.” The Great Reset

“No industry or business will be spared from the impact of these challenges. Millions of companies risk disappearing and many industries face an uncertain future; a few will thrive.” Klaus Schwab, Covnd-19: The Great Reset

“The chaotic growth of cites will be replaced by a dynamic system of urban settlement…The region is formed by the economic interdependence of its development… The region has a single system of transportation, a centralized administration, and a united system of education and research.”

Soviet Russian architect Alexei Gutnov. The Ideal Communist City. 1968

Well, there you have it. Now what do think they really want? Am I the nut for simply telling on them? There are tons more quotes I could use, but it would just be over-kill.

Our nation is in chaos,

with our economy locked down,

the ability to own and control our own property is disappearing,

the public schools are becoming factories turning out compliant global village idiots,

the national debt is soaring,

gas prices are skyrocketing,

the nation’s health care system is being destroyed,

Christianity is being assaulted,

and the growing threat of a total surveillance society is watching our every move.

Do you see any connection to the above quotes and these current realities taking place across the globe?

It’s interesting to note that Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, issued his book titled Covid 19; The Great Reset, claiming it is based on what has been learned during the Covid lockdown. Yet the book was published in August, 2020, just five months into the lockdown. The purpose of the book, claims Schwab, is to take what we learned during the lockdown to guide us on how to govern in this new, dangerous era. The book clearly hints that the pandemic is a result of man-made climate change, and we will suffer endless pandemics unless we reorder society – exactly the same message of Agenda 21.

Considering that an idea for a book takes time to conceive, research, write and then publish – to do it all within five months from the beginning of the pandemic, is either super human — or the Covid experience and its Great Reset were all planned way in advance. Add to that the fact that Dr. Fuchi said in 2017 that Donald Trump was definitely going to face a surprise pandemic – well you get the picture.

Let me finish with one more quote. This one is from my friend and powerful warrior against Agenda 21, the late Rosa Koire. “UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is the action plan to inventory and control all land, all water, all minerals, all plants, all animals, all construction, all means of production, all information, all energy, and all human beings in the world. INVENTORY AND CONTROL!”

That’s what we are truly facing. That is what every one of these quotes is advocating – regulation of every aspect of our lives to enforce their agenda to inventory and control everything on earth. Their words – not mine!

Either we stand up to stop it, or suffer the consequences. I rest my case!

Tom DeWeese is one of the nation’s leading advocates of individual liberty, free enterprise, private property rights, personal privacy, back-to-basics education and American sovereignty and independence.