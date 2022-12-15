Political

Did Trump Really Call for the “Termination of the Constitution”?

Former President Donald Trump’s recent post on his own social media site — Truth Social — has been falsely reported as his having called for the “termination” of the Constitution. If Trump were calling for the termination of our Constitution, then no American who holds to the founding principles of this country, such as limited government, could support him for any public office ever again, much less the office of president of the United States.

But despite the insistence of the mainstream media that Trump posted that he was willing to ditch the Constitution, a closer examination of what Trump actually said paints a much different picture.

Trump wrote:

So with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

The reporting at CNN was typical of the rest of the Democratic Party’s allies in the mainstream media: “Former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power Saturday in a continuation of his election denialism and pushing Fringe conspiracy theories.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates responded similarly: “The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together — regardless of party — and elected leaders swear to uphold it.”

Finally, Liz Cheney, who was ousted from her seat in the House of Representative in a Republican primary in Wyoming in this year’s elections, not only condemned Trump, but she questioned the honesty of any individual who dared interpret his post differently than she did. “No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.”

In response to such reactions, Trump posted again. “The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,” as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!”

Trump added in a second post, “SIMPLY PUT, IF AN ELECTION IS IRREFUTABLY FRAUDULENT, IT SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE. WHERE OPEN AND BLATANT FRAUD IS INVOLVED, THERE SHOULD BE NO TIME LIMIT FOR CHANGE!”

One does not have to agree with all of Trump’s posts over the years, or all of his actions as president, to conclude that his initial remarks have been mischaracterized.

First of all, one must put Trump’s comments in proper context. What caused him to make such a post in the first place?

Trump was responding to revelations that Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, had made, indicating that the Democratic National Committee was colluding with Big Tech entities such as Twitter to suppress posts that would reflect poorly on Democrats generally, and then-candidate Joe Biden in particular.

As The New American reported in a previous article, “Revelations aren’t all that shocking, although they do elaborate on how Twitter’s leftists suppressed the [Hunter Biden] laptop story. Like the Deep State and leftist mainstream media, they feared it would derail Biden’s campaign.”

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has since apologized for suppressing the story, which, at the time, Twitter labeled as “disinformation” despite it being a true story.

Fox News reported this past weekend, “An FBI agent testified to Republican attorneys general this week that the FBI held weekly meetings with Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley ahead of the 2020 presidential election to discuss ‘disinformation’ on social media and ask about efforts to censor that information.”

This then is the context in which Trump responded that a “massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

In short, Trump was charging that the “massive fraud” perpetrated through the collusion of Big Tech, the media, the Democratic Party, and federal government intelligence agencies could lead to the “termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” not that he was calling for the “termination” of the Constitution himself. It would be almost like saying, “If we allow this, what won’t we allow?”

The sheer hypocrisy of Biden’s spokesman — Andrew Bates — in his calling the Constitution a “sacrosanct document” is shocking. For the past few years, we have heard those on the Left dismiss the Constitution as a “racist” document written by white supremacists.

Bates even had the audacity to suggest that the Constitution “brings the American people together — regardless of party,” and that “elected leaders swear to uphold it,” when the man he works for, President Joe Biden, ignores the restrictions of the Constitution on a regular basis. Consider Biden’s efforts to impose — without a shred of constitutional authorization — a student-loan forgiveness program. Biden is presently neglecting his sworn duty to make sure the laws on immigration are enforced.

Members of Congress — in both political parties — ignore the restrictions of the Constitution on a daily basis, spending taxpayer dollars on projects for which there is not a shred of authorization in the Constitution.

One can think Trump did a great job as president, or that he did a poor job. One can think he is the best person for the job in the upcoming election of 2024, or one can think perhaps it is time to look for someone else.

But the issue here should not be that Donald Trump is calling for the “termination” of the Constitution, because that is not true. The issue is that a major news story — one that could have swayed the outcome of the last presidential election — was hidden from the American public through a massive collusion effort involving Big Tech, the Democratic Party, their allies in the media, and U.S. intelligence agencies.

This Deep State, not a social-media post by Donald Trump that has been twisted to say something he did not say, is the real threat to our Constitution.

------------------------

Steve Byas is a university instructor of history and government and the author of History’s Greatest Libels. He may be contacted at byassteve [at] yahoo.com.