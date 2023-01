Political

Law School; Now Only for the “Woke”

Think law school is about teaching students how to present their case and win debates involving issues of law? Well not if your position challenges the prevailing woke narrative. If that’s the case, no law school for you!



Filling in for Hal is Lauren DeLaguna. She challenged her law school professor and ended up with disciplinary charges that threatened her future career in the practice of law.



Listen as she shares her inspiring story, and how she fought back and won.