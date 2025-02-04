Political

Continuing Threat of Animal Rights Fraud: A Personal Note to Ted Nugent

Hey, Ted Nugent,

Do you remember at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) in the early ‘90s, when you got up on stage and told me to go home? That you would do away with animal rights (AR) single-handedly? I had, not long before, started my organization, Putting People First (PPF), after People for the ethical Treatment of Animals had been in my daughter’s science classroom telling her I was a murderer because I hunted. PPF was the first organization that went after animal rights across the board. Others who were tackling the AR issue, were doing it piecemeal – hunters trying to protect their right to hunt, researchers protecting research – but none seemed to have looked at the entire animal rights field – that they were against all human use of animals. They wanted no meat eating; milk drinking; leather, wool, silk or down wearing; research using animals; or even pet ownership.

Well, I didn’t go home as you suggested, and while you and I have put up a great fight, we haven’t fulfilled your promise yet.

Time has passed. We both did a lot of exposing of the evil of animal rights, but thanks to our governments, schools, and media, animal rights, along with all the other left-wing, Marxist, anti-Christian, and anti-human “isms” have infiltrated every stratum of society. It’s going to take you and me, and all those we can muster, to start making real progress in getting rid of this blight on God’s green earth.

Back then, they were in-your-face evil – destroying research labs, threatening researchers – even through their young children, and releasing animals from farms. And always lying – lying about what researchers do to the animals in the labs, about the so-called cruelty of traps, even setting up labs to look as if there had been animal cruelty, then bringing in the media to “expose” the lie they built in their sick and twisted brains.

Now, as then, they go into the schools and brainwash the children with their lies. Some of their lies are so absurd they would be laughable, but these are children who have grown up in cities and don’t know what goes on in animal agriculture, labs, even with things like carriage horses or pony rides at county fairs. It would be ludicrous if it weren’t so dangerous. Let me give you a tiny example. At a speech I was giving, a man in Pennsylvania (yes, a grown man) stood up and said, “Kathleen, one of the cruel things they are doing in Oregon – even in front of children – is holding a moose-dropping contest. Well, from what in the #^&* are they dropping the moose, and from how high?” After having a much-needed belly-laugh, I explained moose droppings and moose-dropping contests. But it goes to show how ignorant city people can be.

I’m guessing enough of those who were doing what they called “monkeywrenching”, i.e., spiking trees to harm or kill loggers, releasing minks and other animals from their cages to become roadkill, dying of starvation, or being eaten by predators, had been arrested and jailed, the remainder decided they needed to be less in-your-face and more devious in how they went about attacking normal, freedom-loving people who believe that we are on this Earth as stewards of the land and its non-human inhabitants. We are not useless eaters who need to join the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement. According to its founder, Les U. Knight, “If you haven’t given voluntary human extinction much thought before, the idea of a world with no people in it may seem strange. But, if you give it a chance, I think you might agree that the extinction of Homo sapiens would mean survival for millions, if not billions, of earth-dwelling species. … Phasing out the human race will solve every problem on earth, social and environmental”.

I think that now, many of the people in the United States of America who weren’t awake are opening their eyes. It is time to expose not only the animal rights kooks and terrorists but also those in government power who aid and abet them. This has become especially crucial now that Trump has been elected and the globalists at the World Economic Forum realized that they need to “go local” — take their fight down to the city, county, state levels. That is, the politicians who have been writing laws on behalf of these anti-human kooks and the media who are promoting their criminal actions against animal owners, farmers, ranchers, researchers, and even people who are meat eaters, pet owners, and those who wear clothing made from many natural materials from pelts to silk, and even cotton. The media used to investigate. Now, Ted, they propagandize for the sick and twisted members of our society who promote 97 or more genders and besmirch and laugh at those who have strong moral and Christian beliefs. And, as bad or even worse, those who are hired to protect our rights – human and property – often are found abetting the AR in attacking farmers, zoos, and others who are behaving Constitutionally correctly.

There is only one position when it comes to AR – no human use of animals whatsoever. What most people do not understand, especially those individuals who are giving millions to animal rights groups, is that AR is not about saving animals but attacking humans. In their own words:

Peter Singer, author of the AR bible “Animal Liberation”, wrote in the preface of his book, “We (he and his wife) were not especially ‘interested in’ animals. Neither of us had ever been inordinately fond of dogs, cats, or horses in the way that many people are. We didn’t ‘love’ animals”. And Ingrid Newkirk co-founder of People for the ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) (note “ethical” is in lower-case), “Animal liberationists do not separate out the human animal, so there is no rational basis for saying that a human being has special rights. A rat is a pig is a dog is a boy. They are all mammals.”.

Now, instead of committing crimes, they can be caught at – damaging farms and labs, throwing blood on fur-coat wearers, and more – they now use police power and animal control. Let me show you one example from WSLS -10 News on the Natural Bridge Zoo. There were plenty of videos via Mainstream Media, mainly scripted by AR entities, but one news station interviewed those running the zoo for decades. The reality of this video speaks for itself.

The waking world needs to be educated by you and me, Ted, — and as many others as we can enlist –so they will then get on the bandwagon and rid their local areas of the police and animal control officers who are tools of animal rights.

Years ago, when I started speaking on this, people would come up to me and say, “I feel just like you said, but I never knew how to put it into words”. That was because they were “salt of the earth” people who were raised to use animals humanely and could never imagine a world where humans were viewed as being lower than the lowest animal and needed to be removed from the face of the earth.

People are waking up, but they need direction. You, Ted, are famous. I’m just a writer. But both of us need to do what we can to wake more of the people today – they are ready. They just need to hear from someone they trust. I ask that you remember your words to me and help me get this back in high gear.

Sincerely, Kathleen Marquardt