How Do You Make a Difference?

You Need Tom DeWeese to Speak His Knowledge

This nation is changing faster than perhaps any time in our lives! President Donald Trump is rapidly moving to make our nation more secure against the forces of the Deep State that has led a hidden revolution of destruction.

But… President Trump CANNOT stop the Deep State by himself. Global forces like the World Economic Forum, and the United Nations are powerful and determined enemies of the Trump platform. And they intend to stop him, no matter the cost. They are everywhere, pushing their agenda.

Today, to stop Trump, the WEF is moving forward with a plan to go around the Trump efforts. Their target is your community, through your city council and country commission.

Every Americans needs to fully understand this agenda and know what must be done to stop it and preserve our Republic. Most importantly, while President Trump is fighting it at the federal level, the citizens of every community must be primed and ready to stand up and stop non-elected regional councils, appointed boards, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from bringing the global agenda through the back door – into your local government.

Here’s How YOU Can Make a Difference…

For over thirty years Tom DeWeese has been a fierce opponent of the international agenda for global control of our lives. He’s warned that their policies are a threat to our national sovereignty and independence. He fully understands that the attacks on our farmers; energy policy; financial system; free market, education system; and DEI are all just tools to weaken us and change our culture so that it’s primed for their control. That’s the secret behind their global agenda!

Tom DeWeese is President of the American Policy Center and one of the nation’s leading advocates of free enterprise, private property rights and individual liberty. He is internationally recognized as an expert on the dangers of sustainable development and the radical environmental policy that are being enforced in communities across the nation.

Tom has debated before the Cambridge Union – a 200-year-old debating society. He has taken the CPAC stage to sound the alarm on the global drive for control of our sovereign nation. He has been interviewed on Fox News and attacked on the front page of the Sunday New York Times.

Tom DeWeese is unlike anyone you may bring to your community to speak on these issues. He loves America, reveres our history of freedom, and in his effort to save them, he speaks with a passion unlike any leader you have ever heard.

When you bring Tom DeWeese to speak to your local event, he will get the whole audience involved as he clearly demonstrates how the forces of global control manipulate local elected representatives and force their policies in place, right there at home. Most importantly, Tom DeWeese brings to your community the tools, tactics, and organizational knowledge to help your people to stand up and stop them.

As Tom DeWeese says, “I’ve watched as Americans have lost their jobs, their land, and their hope. I’ve held the hands of the victims. And I’ve become enraged at this destruction of the American promise of freedom. I’ve made it my resolve to do everything possible to stop it.”

Now, as President Trump is leading the charge at the national level, we have our best opportunity to stop it. But a huge part of that fight must be fought at the local level… and President Trump needs you to help lead the way!

No one understands these assaults on liberty better than Tom DeWeese. Book him today for your next event. He will excite and energize your organization to build and move forward for the cause of liberty.

Click HERE for details on how to book Tom DeWeese to be your next speaker!

Kathleen Marquardt – A Powerful Voice for Freedom

Our world is being turned right-side up with the recent election. Some of the issues we’ve been battling have been affected (for now, at least) by the Trump administration. Such wins, if they are not Executive Orders, can stand with time (otherwise, the next administration can overturn them).

We must keep in mind that no president can fix everything – or even a lot of things. The federal government, as our parents and grandparents knew it, doesn’t exist anymore. While we will be definitely speaking out about and aiding the administration where possible on world and national issues, what we can and must do is make vital changes at our local levels. We need to take back our towns, cities, counties, states – and school boards!

That’s not to say we – and many others – haven’t been fighting all along at the local level, it’s now that we must put greater focus here. Without our local institutions, we cannot win – no matter how many protections for our rights we are able to push through the federal system. Now, we can and must make LOCAL our main focus.

Kathleen Marquardt, now the Vice President of American Policy Center, began her political activism as the founder of Putting People First. In those early days, as she exposed the dangers of the Wildlands Project and the radical animal rights movement, she suffered attacks and death threats from the animal rights kooks.

Today she helps motivate activists at the local level as she exposes Cancel Culture, Agenda21 and its progeny like the Green New Deal and the Great Reset that threaten the very roots of our culture.

Throughout her very effective career, Kathleen has been featured in national publications, including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Her articles appear around the world. Her words and actions have been noted in professional journals, and she has debated animal rights at numerous universities and challenged (and won) against their proposed legislation in State houses across the country. She received a standing ovation when she spoke at CPAC about the situation in Northwestern U.S.

Her best-selling book, Animal Scam: the Beastly Abuse of Human Rights has been sold around the world. It was used as a textbook in a number of universities. And her Cancel Culture articles were compiled into a book and sold in Germany.

She is determined to motivate local Americans to organize and stand up to preserve the Republic of our Founders. Like Tom, she’s eaten, slept, and lived through the attacks by the One-World Illuminati for decades. Her quiver is still full, and she’s ready for the next battle or speech.

Click HERE for details on how to book Kathleen Marquardt to be your next speaker!