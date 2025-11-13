Political

Confused Republicans vs Determined Democrats

To truly understand the threats we are facing across the nation and how to combat them, first we must understand the who, what, when, where, and why behind the policies that are creating the national divide. What are the Democrats pushing into place, and what are Republicans doing to combat it?

The Democrats and their Leftist supporters are operating from an agenda. It is concise, detailed, all encompassing, and completely documented. They know exactly how to enforce it and will not back away no matter the defeats they experience while pushing it forward. They only become more focused and determined to assure such defeats will not happen again as the battle cry calls to keep the agenda moving forward.

On the other hand, Republicans and their mainstream conservative supporters have no such determined agenda. Instead, they operate from bits and pieces of ideas about freedom and limited government. But what do they mean? What is their definition of such ideas? How do they know when they have won or lost? What is the Republican response when they do lose? Well, better luck next time. We’ll just have to try harder. Of course, if you don’t know for sure what your goals are, how do you know what needs to be done to achieve them?

While there isn’t room in an article to provide every detail of the full Agenda the Democrats are following with such dedication, here is a brief outline. In 1992 the United Nations presented Agenda 21, a detailed outline based on three specific goals: Social Equity, Economic Prosperity, and Ecological Integrity. These three things encompass every aspect of human society. Ecological Integrity became the enforcement tool under the labels of Sustainable Development and Climate Change. Social Equity took over as the thought police to enforce Globally Acceptable Truths. And Economic Prosperity was to be determined by how local economies followed the rules to achieve the goals.

When the debate raged over how to achieve these goals, the UN regularly added new details to follow. Most notable were the 17 goals of Agenda 2030, outlining much more specific plans to “Transform the World.” Then came Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal, and most recently, the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset. The bottom-line goals for all these plans are elimination of free enterprise, private property rights, and individual choice. In short, the three pillars of Freedom which America’s Founders fully understood were the roots of a free society.

As the battle began and the Democrat Party started to push for enforcement of the agenda, those of us who worked to sound the alarm and expose the dangers were quickly labeled “conspiracy theorists” and “hate mongers.” In many cases these labels were even used by Republican and even mainstream conservative organizations. Somehow these forces refused to even acknowledge that such an agenda existed. While the Leftist advocates used every emotional tool to sell the agenda through fear, the Republican leadership simply scoffed, calling it misdirected ignorance, not worthy of attention.

And so, for thirty years the agenda has been slipped into nearly every policy as government has grown to massive size and intrusion in our everyday lives, dictating how we live, what transportation we may use, how much energy is available for our everyday needs, and how private enterprise must comply in producing their products. In addition, under the social equity Thought Police, our interactions with neighbors and community culture are being torn apart under the label of racism. Now we’re facing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) threat to our personal privacy, job availability, and the earned currency in our pocket.

The response from Republicans has been confusion. Instead of attacking the very root of the agenda and its tyrannical enforcement, Republicans have tried to be “reasonable” as they accept the agenda, but in a lighter manner. Yes, of course, we must acknowledge man’s threat to the environment, they say. Then they offer the Green New Deal Light! Not as radical, but will fix the problem, goes the argument.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) should be the number one force in the nation protecting private property rights. Instead, they are a leader in pushing Smart Growth, the destroyer of property rights. The American Farmland Trust’s method of “preserving” family farms is acquisition and control of development rights, essentially controlling the farms and assuring they operate “sustainably.” State governments are enforcing the use of eminent domain to just take private property for private corporations to build their private projects. Free enterprise and property rights are dying. The Republican leadership response? Nothing.

What can be done about it? In 2024 came the election of Donald Trump for his second term. Make America Great Again was the winning slogan. It was aimed at returning the Founder’s ideas of freedom to American society and limited government that supported the three pillars of Freedom. As a result of that incredible victory for the cause of freedom, two things happened. First, a great number of patriotic Americans took a deep breath and said President Trump is there now, I can take a break from the fight. Second, the Democrats said we will not allow MAGA to happen.

Meanwhile, much of the main conservative media and Republican spokespeople could not hid their glee for the coming destruction of the Democrat’s agenda. “Are you tired of winning yet,” was the opening line of news talk shows every night. “The Dems are completely out of touch with the people – they don’t even have leaders who can communicate their ideas.” And my personal favorite line, “The Democrats will never win another election!”

Meanwhile the Democrats dug in and prepared. Their plan? First, in October 2024, just before Trump was elected, The World Economic Forum (WEF) held a summit in San Francisco called the Urban Transformation Summit. Apparently, they knew Trump was going to be elected and also knew that he was going to cause major havoc to their Agenda at the Federal level. So, they put together the summit to design a plan to keep the agenda moving forward at the local level, through state legislators and city and county councils.

The United Nations and WEF have been recruiting and training over 20,000 private non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to take their agenda directly to state legislature and city councils. They know how to present the policies and provide for the federal grant programs they helped write. These are the shock troops to carry forward the agenda. Every city in the nation is invaded by these forces. The Urban Transformation Summit gave them the new marching orders, and they spread out nationwide.

On October 5, 2025, the WEF held another summit in Wichita, Kansas. It was attended by hundreds of regional business leaders, local and state government bureaucrats and staffers to learn the new plans. Most shocking was the announcement that Kansas (not California) has been chosen by the agenda forces to be the “Laboratory for Remobilizing Globalization!” The battle is on.

Finally, as Republicans accepted the fairy tale that the Democrats are finished, and did nothing to assure fair and honest elections, the election day shock grabbed the nation. We all knew that a pure communist was going to win the mayor’s race in New York City. But that was New York. No surprise there. Then, while there was great confidence that New Jersey was going Red and Virginia was going to pull it out, the vote tallies were beyond anything expected. Massive defeat for the Republicans.

Of course, now we are hearing that the reason for the defeats were Republicans failing to show up and vote, probably from over confidence. Well, there is certainly some truth to that, as I have been warning. But the real neglect is from the national and state Republican leadership and their failure to take control of the election message and the voting process to secure fairness. There was no message for a unified drive toward protecting the principles of liberty. Where was the Republican message to give hope to the farmers and the city property owners that they would be protected? It wasn’t there.

Then there was the election process. Apparently, the threat of stolen elections was no longer a concern for Republicans because the Democrats were finished! There was no unified drive for a demand that electronic voting machines be thrown out in favor of paper ballots. Instead, Republican leadership decided to accept and promote the Democrat plan for mail in and early voting. “Who’s going to vote on Monday,” when the challenge. “The only way we can win is to vote early! That’s how we must compete with the Democrats.” The fact is Democrats created and control the system. When Republicans vote early, they are telling Democrats how many votes they need to create to assure their candidate will win.

According to information I have received, in the Virginia election for Governor, the day before the election, Democrat Abigail Spanberger had received 125,000 early mail-in votes. But on election morning there were 300,000. Concerning the race for Virginia Attorney General, where the Republican incumbent Miyares was running against Jones who had written fantasy emails about killing his former opponent and his children. Such issues should have had him shut out of the race, instead, he won. How? Well again, according to the same source, fifteen minutes before the polls closed election night, Miyares’ vote count suddenly dropped off and Jones rocketed up, giving him the victory. Meanwhile, the Republicans in the Virginia legislature lost thirteen seats.

Finally, in New Jersey polls showed the great possibility of a huge Republican win for governor. Research of state elections over the past fifty years shows a steady total of about two million votes, with the winner receiving an average of 1.1 million. Suddenly this year, there were over three million votes cast, and the Democrat received 1.7 million votes. You be the judge.

Today, the fear is growing that this disaster will repeat nationwide in the upcoming midterm elections and the Democrats will take back control of the House and Senate. The Democrats are planning for it. They don’t quit!

There simply is no choice. Americans at the local and state levels must take the lead. Demand the complete restoration of the election system, eliminating voting machines, early voting, mail in ballots, clean the voter rolls and require handwritten ballots on election day. That will make election day an honest representation of what Americans really want. Above all, the Republican Party had better find new leadership that wants to win and knows what they are fighting for. Define the agenda for FREEDOM and fight for it!

-------------------------------

Tom DeWeese is founder and president of the American Policy Center and is an internationally recognized expert on the issue of Sustainable Development and its attack on private property. He is author of three books, including Now Tell Me I Was Wrong, ERASE, and Sustainable: the WAR on Free Enterprise, Private Property, and Individuals.