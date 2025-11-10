Political

Contact Your Senators NOW: Support Prohibition on Production of Delta-8

The cannabis industry has been a scourge on communities across the nation. Even when states have tight restrictions, the industry has created loopholes that allow it to continue reaping huge profits. One such loophole involves harvesting hemp. We are all familiar with clothing and jewelry made from hemp. Clearly, these products are not made from the intoxicating form of the plant. However, the plant itself does contain high levels of THC which can be made into a synthetic drug called Delta-8.Eagle Forum supports legislation to close the loophole to end intoxicating hemp farming. Last night, the Senate voted on an appropriations package that includes critical language finally banning the sale of hemp-derived THC products like Delta-8. However, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is trying to force a vote on his amendment to strike the Delta-8 language from the bill. That vote is almost certain to come today.

We urge you to contact your Senators IMMEDIATELY to communicate your support for the ban on Delta-8 and opposition to the Paul amendment

In previous bills, the definition of hemp did not distinguish the differences between non-intoxicating hemp, used in clothes and jewelry, and that which can be harvested in a way to create a synthetic drug containing high levels of THC — a psychoactive cannabinoid. The drug produced is called Delta-8 which can cause psychiatric, respiratory, thoracic, and nervous system disorders. While the similar drug Delta-9 was heavily regulated, producers of Delta-8 were able to stay under the radar while making products that contained more THC than its counterpart.

Rep. Mary Miller’s amendment prohibiting the harvesting of hemp to create Delta-8 is included in the House-passed version of the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies appropriations bill.

The Senate will vote on this bill as part of the package to reopen the government from the Schumer Shutdown. Senators must hear from you today! Please ask your Senators to support the House-passed language and oppose all efforts to have the language stripped from the bill.

You can contact your Senators by dialing the Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 or by emailing them.

--------------------------